DALyons

WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons watches as the Mountaineer football team takes on Texas Tech on Oct. 22.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — COVID impacted many things around the world, and college athletics was one of them.

Most Division I sports teams spent the 2020-21 athletic year playing in front of empty or greatly restricted stadiums and arenas to allow for social distancing. It may have been something that had to be done for the health and safety of all, but obviously it greatly reduced the money schools generated through ticket sales, concessions, parking, etc.

