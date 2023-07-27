MORGANTOWN -- Sen. Joe Manchin is optimistic there will be positive news “in a very short period of time” regarding the proposed legislation he and fellow Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduced early this week to provide clarity and uniform standards for name, image and likeness in college sports.
Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Tuberville (R-Ala.) were the latest to propose a bill on the subject with the Protecting Athletes, Schools and Sports (PASS) Act of 2023 they unveiled Tuesday.
“This legislation will finally provide clarity and create a national uniform standard for name, image and likeness, which I know you all have been hearing an awfully lot about and I sure have from around the country,” Manchin said Wednesday in a Zoom news conference.
“We tried to engage all the stakeholders to create a common-sense and better understanding of what the challenges were and why we felt [this necessary] in order to save college sports as we know it, and also, as we go down-ballot, if you will, into Title IX and some of the non-revenue sports that might not have a chance at surviving if we don’t make some changes and put some guardrails on.”
The PASS Act is the latest proposed NIL legislation after calls from leaders around college sports for assistance in creating a set of rules. It's guided by four main principles -- to maintain competitive balance between schools and states, provide total transparency on who is doing what, when and where, protect players’ health and safety and maintain equality so athletes in all sports benefit.
In the news conference discussing the proposed bill, Manchin reiterated the goal of avoiding bidding wars for college athletes among collectives with current NIL and transfer portal guidelines in place.
One of the main differences in the PASS Act, compared with other proposed legislation, is a rule prohibiting athletes from entering the transfer portal during their first three years of eligibility without penalty, with some exceptions for reasons such as a death in the family and a coach that is fired or leaves.
“I want to make sure it’s maintaining the integrity of collegiate sports, and right now, they were turning collegiate sports into professional entrepreneurs,” Manchin said. “It’s truly a profession. It wasn’t going to be amateurs anymore. When you’re getting paid for services and basically selling your services to the highest bidder, I would assume that you’ve entered the professional ranks very quickly.”
The PASS Act would also require collectives and boosters to be affiliated with a school, establish a public website to publish anonymized NIL data and require NIL contracts to be disclosed within 30 days.
“Student-athletes should be able to take advantage of NIL promotional activities without impacting their ability to play collegiate sports,” Tuberville, a former college football coach, said in a news release. “But we need to ensure the integrity of our higher education system, remain focused on education and keep the playing field level. Our legislation with Sen. Manchin will set basic rules nationwide, protect our student-athletes and keep NIL activities from ending college sports as we know it.”
It would also guarantee health insurance for sports-related injuries for uninsured athletes for eight years following graduation from a four-year institution.
Manchin, who was injured during his football career with WVU in the 1960s, said the proposed bill will provide guardrails and protect athletes.
The proposed legislation has been in the works for over a year, and Manchin said he and Tuberville solicited input from a broad range of stakeholders, including athletic directors, administrators, conferences and athlete groups.
“A high percentage of these kids are just chasing the dollars, because that’s where they’re led to believe -- take it while you can get it right now. And education -- it’s called a student-athlete,” he said. “You’re a scholastic athlete, and I can tell you one thing, the educational part is something you’ll have with you for life, so you’re going to have life skills from your education attainment more so than you will for your athletic attainment, and that’s what we were concerned about, too."
The proposed PASS Act has received support from several leaders in college sports.
NCAA president Charlie Baker in a statement said he was “encouraged by the significant, student-athlete-centric reforms included in the Protecting Athletes, Schools and Sports Act of 2023,” and called it “a major step in the right direction.”
West Virginia University president Gordon Gee in a statement called the current rules “not sustainable,” adding he was “so glad for Sen. Manchin’s leadership and [I] encourage Congress to provide the necessary direction at the federal level to create a pathway for establishing a common set of ground rules related to NIL, as well setting guard rails around the transfer portal.”
A statement from the Big 12 Conference commended the two senators “for their collaboration to introduce legislation that establishes a national standard to govern student-athletes’ use of their name, image and likeness and other important issues,” and reiterated the league’s commitment to work with lawmakers to find a uniform standard for NIL.
Manchin said he had not gone to the White House about the PASS Act, but he had spoken to leaders in the Senate.
“I think in a very short period of time, within weeks, you’ll be hearing of some probably high-end meetings happening in Washington,” Manchin said. “I don’t know where that’s going to go, but we’re going to find out and see if there’s going to be a national push for something that makes this much sense, because everyone is concerned.”