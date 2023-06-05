LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Randy Mazey let his West Virginia baseball team know what to say to people after the season ended Sunday with a 10-0 loss to Kentucky in an elimination game in the NCAA tournament’s Lexington Regional if they ask, “Hey man, what happened this year?”
“We were ranked in the top 10, we won the Big 12, won 40 games and brought a community together,” Mazey said. “That's what happened this year.”
The 2023 season ended in disappointing fashion with losses in seven of the final eight games the Mountaineers played, but the coach is looking back on his 11th season in Morgantown and focusing on the positives from a record-setting spring in which WVU went 40-20 overall.
“As I just told the guys, there's only one team out there out of 64 that's going to not feel the way we do right now,” Mazey said after Sunday’s loss. “And I just told them in the huddle that once the emotion dies down of what happened today, then you'll realize what happened this season.
“This was probably the greatest season in the history of West Virginia baseball. We were ranked in the top 10 in the nation for the first time in I don't know how long -- 50-some years. We tied the single-season win mark at 40. We won the Big 12. And we have a Big 12 championship trophy back at home that we're going to display forever. And we packed our stadium the second half of the season. We brought the community together like it's never been done before in our program.
“So once the emotion of today dies down, I think these guys will realize, and a lot of people will realize, that this was one of the best seasons any team has ever put together.”
Expectations for WVU were tame entering the 2023 season. The Mountaineers were picked sixth in the nine-team Big 12 and they didn’t have any representation on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.
WVU finished the year with the league’s Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.
“I would say it was a great season for sure. It was one I will never forget,” WVU shortstop Tevin Tucker said. “Felt good to be back in the postseason. And I know they'll be back. Coach Mazey will have them back in a heartbeat. But it was a great season. I loved every moment of it.”
The Mountaineers entered the year with a chip on their shoulder after going 33-22 in 2022 and getting left out of the NCAA tournament.
They started the year on the road with back-to-back losses at Georgia Southern, before picking up their first win of the year in the finale in Statesboro, Georgia. WVU didn’t drop another nonconference series on the season, and lost only one other -- at home against Kansas -- prior to the final series of the year.
The Mountaineers claimed six of their eight Big 12 series, including sweeps of TCU and Baylor as part of a 10-game winning streak. They climbed into the top 10 in several national polls -- including their first appearances that high in Baseball America’s rankings and in the coaches poll -- heading into the last weekend of the regular season.
It was a struggle from there, however. The Mountaineers were swept at Texas and claimed a share of the league’s title with an Oklahoma State loss in the final weekend -- the Cowboys and Longhorns were the other two title shareholders -- before losing both games in the conference tournament to get moved out of regional hosting potential for the NCAA tournament.
WVU still ended up back in the 64-team field for the first time since 2019 and for the third time under Mazey. The Mountaineers went to Lexington, Kentucky, as the No. 2 seed in the regional, where they lost to Indiana in their opener and beat Ball State in an elimination game before the season came to a close Sunday against the host Wildcats.
It’s what WVU’s breakout star second baseman JJ Wetherholt will remember the most, he says, after his team missed out on playing in a regional last year when he was a freshman.
“Honestly, probably just the whole regional experience last year -- we thought we did enough to make it to one, but we didn't get put in -- so I think just going to one this year was really cool and gave us an opportunity to play at the biggest stage,” Wetherholt said.
Wetherholt was the program’s first Big 12 Player of the Year, and he is also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy in one of the best, if not the best, individual seasons a Mountaineer has put together. He received first-team All-American recognition by Collegiate Baseball News last week as well.
Mazey was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second time, and the two were joined by first-team All-Big 12 players Ben Hampton and Carlson Reed and second teamers Landon Wallace, Braden Barry and Blaine Traxel. WVU had seven others achieve honorable-mention status by receiving at least one vote for all-conference from the league’s coaches.
WVU ended the year with its winningest season since 1994, and tied the program record for wins in a season set that year with 40. The 15 regular-season Big 12 wins were the most in program history, and the Mountaineers also set several other program records, including home runs in a season and home attendance by packing Monongalia County Ballpark during conference play.
“When we joined the Big 12, what is it now, 11 years ago, everybody in our circle said, ‘Yeah, football, they'll be fine. And Coach [Bob] Huggins, they'll be fine in basketball. They've got it going. But poor baseball. What's going to happen to the baseball program?'" Mazey said.
“And that was just 10 years ago. And 10 years later here we are going to three regionals and played in the Big 12 championship in the tournament twice and have a trophy in our trophy case now for winning the Big 12 championship. So the last 10 years has been really, really good. And we've been ranked in the Top 25 now in parts of seven consecutive seasons. ...
“I think the next 10 years can be even better. We've put ourselves in a position now that if you're a high school baseball player or somebody thinking about going to play college baseball somewhere -- West Virginia has been in the top 25 for seven straight seasons, so why wouldn't I look at the Mountaineers?
“We've gotten this program to that point, and I'm really proud of it. I say that because I'm proud of the people who are responsible for it.”