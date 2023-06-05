Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Randy Mazey let his West Virginia baseball team know what to say to people after the season ended Sunday with a 10-0 loss to Kentucky in an elimination game in the NCAA tournament’s Lexington Regional if they ask, “Hey man, what happened this year?”

“We were ranked in the top 10, we won the Big 12, won 40 games and brought a community together,” Mazey said. “That's what happened this year.”

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.