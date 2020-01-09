An eight-figure gift announced Thursday will help build a new facility at West Virginia University that will enhance the experience for the athletic program's Olympic sports.
WVU announced that the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust has given $10 million to the Mountaineer athletic department to build the WVU Athletic Performance Center at the WVU Coliseum Sports Complex. That facility will be home for strength and conditioning, training, rehabilitation and nutrition for more than 400 WVU student-athletes in Olympic sports programs -- baseball, volleyball, gymnastics, rowing, golf, track and field, tennis, rifle, wrestling, swimming and diving and men's and women's soccer.
“I cannot stress enough how important this addition will be to our overall athletics program,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said in a university release. “We have teams without proper weight, training and nutrition areas in addition to teams without locker rooms. This building will bring our Olympic sport programs under one roof and give them the tools necessary to compete on a Power 5 level.”
The facility will be built on the grounds of the WVU Natatorium -- swimming and diving now call the Mylan Park Aquatics Center home -- and will encompass a multi-level performance center in excess of 21,000 gross square feet.
Along with new weight, training and rehabilitation rooms, the center also will include extensive cardio and plyometric areas, hydrotherapy and cryotherapy sections as well as locker rooms to become an all-inclusive home for WVU’s Olympic sports.