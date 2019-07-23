Three college football interior linemen from the state of West Virginia found their names on the Outland Trophy watch list when it was released Tuesday afternoon.
West Virginia University has two linemen in that group, tackle Colton McKivitz and guard Josh Sills, while Marshall found center Levi Brown among the 83 listed. The trophy is handed annually to college football’s top interior lineman.
All three Mountain State linemen have been crucial to the success of their respective teams. Sills, a junior, was named to the All-Big 12 second team last season, while McKivitz, a fifth-year senior, earned honorable mention. Last week, McKivitz was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team.
Both players started 12 games last season. With them on the line, the Mountaineers sported the eighth best total offense (512.3 yards per game) and 10th best scoring offense (40.3 points per game) in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Brown has long been considered one of the top offensive linemen in Conference USA. He was a first-team All-C-USA pick in 2018 and is a preseason all-conference pick this year. He’s also on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s top center.
Brown was an all-conference second-team pick in 2017 and was a member of the conference all-freshman team in 2016. He started all 13 games in both 2017 and 2018 and started 11 in 2016.
Up to eight semifinalists for the award will be named Nov. 20 and three finalists will be announced Nov. 25. The Outland Trophy winner will be announced Dec. 12 during ESPN’s College Football Awards show.