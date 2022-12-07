MORGANTOWN — West Virginia women’s basketball will try to make it three wins in a row when it faces Robert Morris on Thursday in a 7 p.m. game at the WVU Coliseum.
First-year WVU (6-1) head coach Dawn Plitzuweit went up against the Colonials (6-2) while she was head coach at Northern Kentucky, and despite coaching changes since then, she’s expecting a similar style of play Thursday.
“They’re a really tough, gritty team,” she said. “I think first you look at them on the defensive end — they’re No. 1 in the country right now in 3-point field goal percentage defense. I think their opponents are averaging 51 points a game.
“On the offensive end, they’re really versatile. They’ve got a lot of international kids who can score in a lot of different ways. They can all shoot it, basically, from the arc. They can get to the rim. They’re very aggressive in terms of attacking the rim — they average, I think, 14 offensive rebounds a game. They get to the free throw line 20 times a game. They do a lot of things at a very, very high level.”
In addition to RMU’s top-ranked 3-point defense — it allows opponents to shoot less than 19% from beyond the arc — the Colonials are 12th in scoring defense nationally at 51.4 points allowed per game.
It could set up for a low-scoring affair, as WVU enters with the fifth-best scoring defense in the country. The Mountaineers allow just 49.4 points on average, and its 26 turnovers forced per game rank 26th.
Phoenix Gedeon is the only RMU player averaging double-figure scoring at 13.5 points per game, but Danielle Vuletich and Simone Morris are each adding over eight points a night. The Colonials have averaged 64.8 points through eight games.
“I think they have a lot of versatility,” WVU fifth-year guard Madisen Smith said. “Their post players, they can drive to the basket, back to the basket — they’re really big. We haven’t seen a lot of big teams this year yet except for N.C. State, so it’s going to be a challenge to be able to defend bigger players.”
Smith leads the Mountaineers with 15.1 points per game and is coming off a 24-point performance in Saturday’s win over Delaware State. JJ Quinerly is adding 10.4 and Jayla Hemingway averages 9.1 points.
WVU is scoring 68.4 points per game through seven games, and last week saw an improvement in its shooting. The Mountaineers shot nearly 41% from 3-point range in its two wins last week, after shooting under 22% through its first five games.
Plitzuweit said this week’s schedule has been good for her team because it allowed the Mountaineers to have a practice Monday to work on themselves instead of just focusing on scouting the upcoming opponent.
Thursday’s game is WVU’s last at the Coliseum before opening Big 12 play Dec. 31 against Oklahoma. The Mountaineers will face two Power Five foes before then — WVU is scheduled to play at Penn State on Sunday and travel to the West Palm Beach Invitational for games against Georgia on Dec. 20 and Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 21.
“I think [Robert Morris is] a very good precursor for us and a very good opportunity for us to grow and get better as we look forward to Big 12 action,” Plitzuweit said.