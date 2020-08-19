HUNTINGTON — A measure to grant fall NCAA student-athletes a free year of eligibility in 2020-21 is picking up steam following Wednesday’s NCAA Division I Council meeting.
The proposal would allow Division I student-athletes in 2020-21 to gain another year of eligibility, regardless of how many contests they participate in during the fall season.
The measure was approved by the Division I Council at Wednesday’s meeting and is likely to be presented to the Division I Board of Directors at its meeting on Friday.
West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons, who is on the Division I Council and also chair of the Football Oversight Committee, told Sports Illustrated, “It’s the right thing for our student-athletes.”
Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick, who is also on the Football Oversight Committee, said the proposal was gaining steam.
“I sense that there is some momentum right now toward giving that a serious look,” Hamrick said by phone on Wednesday night.
Given that several conferences have opted out of a fall football season, the move for some eligibility relief was expected.
Previously, there were numbers floated around with a maximum of six games or even 50 percent of games being a number that was expected.
However, in recent days, the movement for the free year of eligibility gained traction, and the Division I Council passed it on Wednesday evening.
The stipulations agreed to by the Division I Council include granting the additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete eligibility.
Normally, NCAA Division I student-athletes have five years to play four seasons.
The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach said that current seniors will be exempt from 2021 scholarship limits, which is similar to what happened with spring athletes from 2019-20 who lost their season when the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March.
Hamrick also confirmed that portion of the proposal on Wednesday evening.
“As I understand it, players who are seniors this year, they could play next year,” Hamrick said. “They have that opportunity.”
The motivation behind the proposal stems from several different areas, but one that is a thought into the future is based on what happens if a team starts a season but is unable to complete it due to COVID-19 implications.
That aspect became more visible over the past few days with colleges and universities bringing back students for the fall semester.
Notre Dame and North Carolina already had students back and have elected to pause their athletics activities for another round of testing after each university experienced potential COVID-19 clusters due to on-campus activities in recent days.
Some interesting side points that may come of such legislation include a football side in which there could be a sharp increase in the number of transfers from programs whose conferences elected to sit out the 2020 season.
Currently, conferences that are playing include the Big 12, ACC, SEC, Conference USA, Sun Belt and American Athletic Conference.
Leagues that opted to move fall football to spring include the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American.
Those leagues also got clarification of their available time with student-athletes during the fall as the Division I Council approved a 12-hour week.
That 12 hours is down from 20 hours, which teams competing are allotted. For schools not competing, the 12 hours is broken down into the following: up to five hours on the field in contactless drills and seven hours of strength and conditioning work and meetings.
That 12-hour model begins on Aug. 24 and runs until Oct. 5 when the situation will be re-evaluated.