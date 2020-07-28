HUNTINGTON — Until Monday, Marshall’s football program was one of only a handful of teams nationally slated to start the 2020 football season on Aug. 29 in what is known as “Week Zero.”
That Aug. 29 college football schedule may get a bit more crowded now after the NCAA issued a blanket waiver on Monday evening allowing teams to begin the 2020 football season in Week Zero.
According to an e-mail obtained by Yahoo! Sports, the NCAA emailed conference football officials to inform them the limitations placed on Week Zero scheduling had been removed.
The blanket waiver allowed schools to move up their season timeline, which will enable many schools to begin fall preseason practice this weekend.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still crippling the nation, the move was made to build in an extra week into the 2020 college football season, which adds flexibility in a time where stoppages and game postponements are becoming more expected due to potential virus outbreaks.
Previously, only teams that had received NCAA permission under specific circumstances were able to request the Week Zero contest.
Marshall and East Carolina applied for and were granted a waiver to move their season opener from Sept. 5 to Aug. 29 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Nov. 14, 1970 Marshall plane crash, which occurred when the Herd team plane was traveling back from its game against ECU in Greenville, North Carolina.
That is why Marshall was able to start its summer access periods a week earlier than others. Marshall is scheduled to open preseason practice on Friday.
Prior to this weekend, the list was down to just four games for Week Zero: Marshall at East Carolina, Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, Idaho State at New Mexico and UC Davis at Nevada.
However, over the weekend, two Big 12 programs — Kansas and Oklahoma — added games to the Week Zero slate. Kansas will host Southern Illinois and Oklahoma will host Missouri State.
Those announced moves indicated the direction of the Big 12 as one which is going to at least initially attempt to play a full schedule of 12 games.
It came at a time when discussions were reportedly ongoing between the Big 12, SEC and ACC to work together in scheduling to fill out a 2020 slate as best as possible.
That came as a result of the Big Ten and Pac-12 previously announcing that they were going to a conference-only scheduling model.
While the Big 12 appears to be moving away from a scheduling alliance with the other two Power Five conferences, an announcement is expected soon on what direction the SEC and ACC will take.
An alliance between the SEC and ACC makes more geographical sense while also likely strengthening each other for the College Football Playoff, which is the controlling entity for college football.
On Tuesday afternoon, reports surfaced that the ACC is not expected to make a decision on its scheduling format on Wednesday as originally thought. That decision could likely come after the Aug. 4 NCAA Board of Governors meeting.