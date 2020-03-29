HUNTINGTON — The NCAA sees one of its biggest votes in recent history come to the table Monday, as the Division I council hears discussion and votes on eligibility relief for winter and spring sports athletes.
The measure is being taken after spring sports and the completion of winter sports were canceled after the NCAA shut down activities earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While winter sports eligibility relief is not likely — most winter seasons were nearing completion — spring sports and their championships were canceled less than midway into the season for most.
Even though granting spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility seems like the right call, the matter is not cut-and-dry. Such a decision may bring financial stipulations and ramifications for future classes.
It does seem likely that the council favors such a measure, given its statement in the wake of the March 12 cancellation of spring sports championships.
“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” the statement read. “Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”
The framework of eligibility relief will be discussed Monday prior to a vote, which will indeed alter the futures of many student-athletes across the country. In the end, it comes down to essentially three possibilities: grant an extra year for all athletes, grant an extra year for just seniors or grant no eligibility relief.
For senior student-athletes, some will find out if their careers have come to a close or if they will have another chance to take the field to represent their school. It also defines how much time younger players have left.
While it doesn’t seem possible, the student-athlete perspective may be the easiest item to sort out during Monday’s discussion.
The monetary impact for Division I schools is on a larger scale than that of lesser divisions due to scholarship interests and cost of attendance considerations. It would add significant expense to programs already awaiting limitations after the NCAA recently announced it would distribute $225 million instead of $600 million to member schools after canceling the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.
A USA Today report stated that even granting seniors an extra year of eligibility would cost Power Five programs anywhere from $500,000 to $900,000. That cost would be lower for Group of Five programs, but so too will their financial abilities due to a severe decrease in funding.
And, if approved, does this also morph into a discussion on how to go about sports whose signing periods have already come about?
With eligibility relief, there would have to be relief from roster limitations, which gets even muddier when thinking that certain sports are allocated a limited number of scholarships.
For example, baseball is allotted 11.7 scholarships for its teams and, because it is considered an equivalency sport, that money can currently be divided between as many as 30 players. If rosters are expanded, does the scholarship allotment increase as well?
Or due to overcrowded rosters and some teams who have already signed for certain positions, does the NCAA incorporate Monday’s vote into furthering pre-existing talks about offering student-athletes across the board a one-time transfer without penalty?
Talks about the one-time transfer rule were slated to take place in April, but CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein said that discussion could move to June.
Those are just a few of the myriad of issues that Monday’s decision will open up discussion on, depending on how the NCAA Division I Council votes.
If Division I follows suit of other like governing bodies, the measure will be approved and spring sports athletes will have an extra year of eligibility granted. All other divisions — Division II, Division III, NAIA and the NJCAA — have all approved such measures.
No matter what direction the council votes, Monday will serve as a landmark decision within the NCAA framework and serve as a definitive look forward to a time beyond the coronavirus pandemic.
And with the sports world currently at a virtual standstill, it will be a decision that all fans of NCAA athletics will be looking toward with great anticipation.