Almost every member of the West Virginia University athletic department that had been diagnosed with COVID-19 has fully recovered, the university announced Saturday.
Forty-two of the 45 people who had tested positive have recovered. Of the three active cases remaining, one is on the football team and two are on the men’s basketball team. All those who had tested positive on the women’s basketball team, WVU’s Olympic sports and athletic staff members have recovered.
Since testing began in June, WVU ‘s athletic department has administered 600 COVID-19 tests.