Dan Stratford is not a coach who treats the spring college soccer season as an afterthought. On the contrary, he believes the spring is a great time to evaluate the entirety of a college soccer program. For him, that especially was the case this spring.
Fresh off his second Division II national title at the University of Charleston, Stratford’s alma mater, West Virginia University, brought him to Morgantown to lead its men’s soccer program. This spring was crucial for him to get to know his new players and for them to get to know him, his philosophies and his strategies.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Now Stratford guides his team – spread throughout the east coast and and as far flung as England and Spain – via virtual conferencing, sequestered from his players. It’s not the optimal way to start molding a program, but Stratford is rolling with the punches.
“We made some really good progress over the course of six weeks to two months until, obviously, we found ourselves in the situation we do,” he said during a Monday video conference.
The Mountaineers – who reached the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament and fell to Marshall and another former UC coach, Chris Grassie – played exactly one of its spring games, a 1-0 loss to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County. The rest of the five-game spring schedule, which included a match in Morgantown with UC, was scrapped.
There’s nothing like competing against other teams to grow as a program and to have players see where they stand. With that opportunity eliminated, Stratford and WVU had to alter their strategy.
“We had a clear vision of what we wanted this spring to look like and, without a doubt, it’s been disrupted,” he said. “But it’s also been disrupted for everyone. It would have been fantastic for the team to have had five games this spring and see some development there and you’d like to see what the players were made of through a competitive set of games.”
That’s not to say Stratford didn’t learn some things about the Mountaineers in the time they had. He saw that they were a very coachable group. He remembered in the interview process, talking with some of the players, that they mentioned the chemistry in the locker room as one of the team’s positives. That’s something he saw quickly after he arrived.
He also appreciated that the team was amenable to the changes Stratford and staff made tactically, which isn’t always an easy transition. His hope for the spring and going forward is that the team gains confidence in what they’re doing.
“We really would have benefited from having those additional fixtures and showing the learning curve and progress we would have made tactically, but also what they would have made in their levels of confidence, which was something I really wanted to stress,” Stratford said.. “At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter what we do as coaches. If the players feel confident, then we’ll have a pretty good chance of being successful.”
For now, the Mountaineer staff leads the roster the best they can via the computer. Stratford has had the players reflect on last season and what their goals were for the future. He and the staff speak to the players in groups, with a group rotating with the coaches each week.
Stratford also uses the time to enhance team bonding. He has hosted a quiz game and had the players’ families join in. He also has endorsed his players using the downtime to learn a new hobby or skill. Some, he said, are learning a second language. Some have gotten into the stock market. One is working on his refereeing license.
“See this as, while it’s frustrating that we’re not on campus and not training and not playing, what’s maybe something they’ve always like the sound of, liked the idea of that they haven’t been able to commit the time to that they now have the time to try and achieve?” Stratford said. “That’s been quite entertaining to listen to the feedback some of the players have given us on that.”