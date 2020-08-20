Any West Virginia University football fan wanting to watch the Mountaineers' season opener against Eastern Kentucky won't be watching it from the seats at Milan Puskar Stadium
WVU announced Thursday morning that no spectators – outside of essential personnel and families of players and staff – will be allowed in the stadium for the football team's Sept. 12 game. The university decided to close the stadium due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are disappointed that we will not be able to allow fans to attend the Sept. 12 home game, but we are working diligently to open our gates for Big 12 Conference play,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said in a university release. “It is our goal to have fans at Milan Puskar Stadium this season, but right now, that is not possible for the EKU game.”
Broadcast information and kickoff time for the EKU game will be announced at a later date.
As for the rest of the season – WVU has five Big 12 home games on the schedule starting with Baylor on Oct. 3 – that remains up in the air. The university said it will announce that decision in the future, based on local public health conditions at the time.
As a whole, West Virginia is among the states with the fewest total COVID-19 cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control website last updated Wednesday, West Virginia's total of 8,731 is eighth lowest among the states.
Yet Monongalia County, which includes WVU's home city of Morgantown, is one of West Virginia's counties with the most COVID-19 cases. Monongalia has 997 confirmed cases, second only to Kanawha County's 1,146 in West Virginia.
WVU's move comes as other universities are announcing stadium capacities for their games this fall. On Wednesday, both Georgia Tech and Auburn announced 20-percent capacity for home games in 2020, while WVU's Big 12 compatriot Kansas State announced it would have 25-percent capacity and require fans to wear face coverings.
“Our primary collective University focus right now is on the start of classes and the safe return of our students to our WVU Campuses,” Lyons added. “I am hopeful that all of us will be aggressive in taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of this virus so that all parties can be comfortable allowing a percentage of fans to attend on Oct. 3 and beyond.
“Until then, I ask for your understanding of the decisions that are being made and trust that we are doing everything we can to welcome Mountaineer Nation back to one of the best atmospheres in college football.”
Those who purchased 2020 season tickets soon will receive information from the Mountaineer Athletic Club and Mountaineer Ticket Office about options for allocating their season ticket investment for any remaining home games with spectators. Football season ticket holders from 2019 will maintain their ticket priority for 2021, regardless of their purchase status for this season.