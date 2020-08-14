While the Ohio Valley Conference postponed fall sports play to the spring, it left a window for its football teams to play at least a couple of games in the fall, which should be good news for West Virginia University’s football schedule.
The OVC announced Friday that all competition in men’s and women’s cross country, women’s volleyball and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball would move to the spring due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA has postponed all fall sports championships except for Football Bowl Subdivision football.
While OVC conference football games won’t happen in the fall, the conference did leave the opportunity for teams to play up to four non-conference games. Those teams must demonstrate a “willingness and readiness to compete based on the NCAA’s Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition and the NCAA’s mental health guidance.”
That means that OVC member Eastern Kentucky’s scheduled Sept. 12 trip to WVU for the Mountaineers’ season opener remains alive. When WVU released its revised schedule, its lone non-conference game was against EKU.
“While we understand there are many student-athletes, families, and communities that are disappointed by the lack of conference competition this fall, and we deeply share that disappointment; it is the OVC’s ardent intention to ensure seasons postponed are not seasons canceled if the facts support it,” OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said in a conference release.