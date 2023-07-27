Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Senate Diabetes

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a Senate committee hearing on diabetes July 11 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Manchin is co-sponsoring legislation to standardize name, image and likeness rules for college athletes.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta | The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN — Sen. Joe Manchin is optimistic there will be positive news “in a very short period of time” regarding the proposed legislation he and fellow Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduced early this week to provide clarity and uniform standards for name, image and likeness in college sports.

Manchin, D-W.Va., and Tuberville, R-Ala., were the latest to propose a bill on the subject with the Protecting Athletes, Schools and Sports (PASS) Act of 2023 they unveiled Tuesday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com.

