West Virginia Kansas Basketball

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh on Friday night.

 AP file photo

West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday night in Pittsburgh. 

Huggins, 69, of Morgantown, was charged with driving under the influence, according to a police blotter report on pittsburghpa.gov. He was released from custody and will have a preliminary hearing at a later date, the report states.

