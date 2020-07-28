The Big 12 could be among the football conferences deciding to keep all their games in 2020 in house due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday afternoon that the conference’s preference would be a 12-game season as scheduled, but that it also is mulling a conference-only schedule that would start in Week Zero, the last weekend in August, and end Dec. 12.
The WSJ also reported the Big 12 Board of Directors likely won’t make a decision before next Monday. Big 12 media days, held remotely this year, were rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 3.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 already have announced that they would go to a conference-only schedule for 2020 due to concerns over the pandemic, which had 4.4 million confirmed cases in the United States as of Tuesday.
Even before the Big 12 finalizes its plans, the 2020 schedule for member school West Virginia University could be in flux. The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the season in Atlanta on Sept. 5 against Florida State. If the ACC goes to a scheduling format of nine conference games and one non-conference game, FSU would choose intrastate rival Florida as its one non-conference game.
If that happens, Peach Bowl Inc. President and CEO Gary Stokan, whose group is putting on the three-game kickoff event, told several publications that the group would pair WVU with Virginia.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby has assumed that the pandemic would cause delays, changes and hurdles. He told the Associated Press after the COVID-19 outbreak on the Miami Marlins’ roster that he expected positive cases in other sports and positive cases on college campuses when students return.
“If it gets to the point where it’s not at all manageable then we’ll have to adjust in real time,” Bowlsby told the AP. “And that adjustment could be everything from changes in schedules, changes in current practices to a discontinuation of the activities.”