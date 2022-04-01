Finally, West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins can look in that rear-view mirror of life.
He’s going into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame now, 916 wins into his career, twice a coach in the Final Four, but not one from one of those blue-blood schools like Kentucky or Duke or North Carolina, not one who had the advantages those schools had in recruiting and publicity.
The news was broken late Thursday when Shams Charania of The Athletic, quoting anonymous sources, said that Huggins will be included in the 2022 class when it is announced on ESPN2 Saturday afternoon.
He got there by always moving forward, concentrating on tomorrow even before today was over, using coaching savvy that was a fiber of the son of an Ohio Hall of Fame high school coach.
The shame is, perhaps, that Charlie Huggins, who died late last year, won’t be there in Springfield, Massachusetts for the induction ceremony, at least not in the flesh.
But certainly Bob Huggins brings him and all he taught him about basketball and life with him in spirit.
About that rear-view mirror, that’s Huggins most famous, most oft-told story of the thousands he has entertained so many with as his career weaved its way through Wayne to Akron to Cincinnati to Kansas State to Cincinnati, a career built on the lesson he learned about life in childhood, a career that went forward because he took the advice of a man without a rear-view mirror.
“I grew up in Midvale [Ohio], 500 people, two stoplights, nine bars,” the story always begins.
He was walking to school with a friend to the playground for a game of pickup basketball when a guy named Phil offered him and his friend a ride.
“I got in the truck with this guy one time and looked and he’d didn’t have a rear-view mirror. I said, ‘You don’t have a rear-view mirror.’ He said, ‘I don’t back up. We’re going forward, son.’”
And then Huggins offers up the punch line.
“And that’s kind of how I’ve lived my life.”
There’s been highs and lows, as there always are in sports, good teams and bad teams. His profession is measured, often wrongly so, by wins and losses, but coaches are so much more than that.
You can’t be a Hall of Fame coach without a resume that puts you, as Huggins is, fourth in all-time victories, now firmly on the last leg of the relay race to 1,000 wins.
But his biggest wins have been accomplished through the way he changed the lives of the players who played for him, mostly kids who had rough upbringings, kids who were looking for a way off a road to nowhere.
They always have been his real successes.
What he gave them was love … tough love, but love.
He tells the story of an early recruit, Bryan Roth, who played for him his first season at Akron, 1984-85. Roth was a 6-foot-7 center, averaged 15.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists that year. Thirty-three years passed after Roth played for Huggins when he called his former coach.
“He said, ‘Coach, can I come spend a little time with you?’ I hadn’t really seen him or talked to him all that much since I left Akron,” Huggins once remembered. “So, he came down, went to a game. I said, ‘We’re going to play the day after tomorrow, why don’t you stay for another one.’ So he did. He stayed at my house. We had a great time, talked.”
Roth and Huggins had breakfast the next day, then returned to Akron.
“He died the next day,” Huggins said.
That was four years ago. Roth was 56.
Huggins, who himself nearly died after suffering a heart attack at Greater Pittsburgh Airport while leaving for one of a thousand recruiting trips only to be saved by an EMT who turned out to be Kentucky coach John Calipari’s cousin, which is another of the endless Huggins’ stories, still thinks of Roth.
“It continues to make you understand nothing is guaranteed,” Huggins says.
And so it goes. Don’t look back, you are going forward and you have to keep your foot on the pedal because nothing is guaranteed.
It is the relationships that Huggins worships, relationships with players and fellow coaches.
When Huggins left Akron he went to Cincinnati, a program that once had ruled college basketball in the days of Jack Twyman and Oscar Robertson but that had fallen on tough times. He needed players and needed them fast. He showed himself to be ahead of the times as he turned to junior colleges for quick help, something he still does today.
You don’t get the four-star headline makers this way. You take a chance, but he has always been able to make it work, and there was a quick turnaround at Cincinnati that would lead to a Final Four appearance and, with Kenyon Martin -- the best player he ever coached -- a No. 1 national ranking.
In that Final Four run at Cincinnati, the point guard was Nick Van Exel, who wound up with a 13-year NBA career. He remembered Huggins and Cincinnati a couple of years ago on a podcast, “Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles.”
“The guys he recruited was myself, Corie Blount, Herb Jones, Terry Nelson and Erik Martin [now one of Huggins' assistants]," Van Exel said. “It’s crazy, because when you go all these different junior college kids, you know, JUCO, we was a little different. We wasn’t the five stars and stuff like that.
“Most of the time, JUCO players had a little edge about them. And this dude molded that together. And he molded it together as a way, as a player, we didn’t like it, but we respected the grind. He would literally have you ready to run through a wall. That was just the way he was.
“He would get in your face and curse you, kick you out of practice.”
Today there’s a problem selling that style to kids, but then these hungry kids ate it up.
“That’s the kind of stuff we was going through all the time, but everybody — we knew that the stuff he was teaching was legit," Van Exel said. "He instilled in us that ‘toughness’, that ‘grit, that ‘grimy’ basketball. Like ‘we’re up in your face for 40 minutes. We ain’t letting up.'"
That, of course, eventually became "Press Virginia" when he came home to coach the Mountaineers.
It was funny, really, those were his kind of players … the Da’Sean Butlers, Kevin Joneses, Joe Mazzullas, Truck Bryants of the world. He loved players like that, like John Flowers and how many others, players he could curse and push in practice, then walk off the court with his arm around their necks after practice.
Tough love?
He once said to his center Jamie Smalligan, “You haven’t hit a 3 since Moby Dick was a minnow.”
Of Devin Williams he once said, “If Devin would have thrown two more balls into the stands he would have had a triple double.”
Then there was a game against VMI when they were on a run and Huggins just let them play on without calling a timeout. Why?
“I just didn’t want to talk to ‘em,” he said. “I wish we hadn’t had media timeouts.”
But they loved him, those who had thick skin, sharp elbows and good jump shots.
They remember what he said, what he was like.
“If somebody misses a block-out,” Smalligan once said, “Huggs will just say, ‘I was dead on the floor for two minutes [with his heart attack] and I could block that guy out.”
“Huggs was tough, I ain’t gonna lie,” Van Exel said. “He was probably one of the toughest coaches I ever had to play for in my life. My ninth-grade coach, Dr. Knight, he was tough. Then I had my JUCO coach at Trinity Valley, but none of them compare to Huggs. What they did, they helped get me ready for Huggs.”
Van Exel then laughed.
“It still didn’t help,” he said.
His relationships with other coaches also live on in their minds.
Frank Martin, recently fired at South Carolina and hired at UMass, became particularly close to Huggins.
“He’s been unbelievable to me in my career,” Martin said on national TV during this NCAA Tournament, where he and Huggins served as analysts. “To tell you who he’s about … I remember our first year at K-State and we were playing Vermont. We were down and I was frustrated and I’m sitting there and with a couple of minutes to go in the game he turns around and screams at me, ‘Hey, are you planning to help me tonight or what?’
“I regathered myself, jumped up, ran down to where he was and said, ‘Hey, put Cartier Martin back in the game. We need him to win.’
“He turned around, kissed me right in the middle of my forehead and said, ‘Frank, I love you, but Cartier Martin fouled out 30 seconds ago.’”
That’s typical Bob Huggins. He loves his people. Martin had another example of it when he assisted Huggins at Kansas State, then replaced him.
“You are talking about the most genuine man in the game of college basketball. He did something I don’t think any other coach would have done,” Martin said. “When he left K-State to take the job at West Virginia, he went out of his way to leave behind our staff intact and went out of his way to make sure that recruiting class — which had seven freshmen in it — stayed together. He went out of his way to make sure Michael Beasley stayed there.
“To quote him, he said ‘I had my time. I’ll be fine at West Virginia. Now it’s Frank’s time and I want to make sure we do our part to help them.’ I’m not sure too many guys in this business would have done that.”