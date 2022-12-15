Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Purdue will hire Graham Harrell as its new offensive coordinator after he served as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for one season, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Tom Dienhart, who covers Purdue football for On3, later reported the move.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.