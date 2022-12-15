Purdue will hire Graham Harrell as its new offensive coordinator after he served as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for one season, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.
Tom Dienhart, who covers Purdue football for On3, later reported the move.
The Mountaineers went 5-7 in the 2022 season and announced Nov. 30 that Neal Brown would remain the program’s head coach. WVU averaged 30.6 points and 399 yards of offense per game this fall, marks that ranked ninth of 10 teams in the Big 12.
Before the 2022 season at WVU, Harrell was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at USC for three seasons. He also served in the same role at North Texas from 2016-18.
Harrell was a quarterback at Texas Tech from 2005-08, where he finished his career with an NCAA-record 134 touchdown passes, as well as 15,793 yards - the second-most in NCAA history. He was a First Team All-American in 2008, won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Davey O’Brien Awards and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He played in the CFL for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2009 and in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers from 2010-12 and the New York Jets in 2013.
Earlier this week Purdue named Ryan Walters as its new head coach, after Jeff Brohm returned to Louisville to be the Cardinals’ new head coach. Walters was defensive coordinator at Illinois from 2021-22.
Harrell is another piece of WVU’s 2022 offense moving away from Morgantown. JT Daniels, who started the team’s first 10 games at quarterback, entered the transfer portal, as did its third- and fourth-leading receivers Kaden Prather and Reese Smith. Sam James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton - the Mountaineers’ top two receivers this fall - both announced they would be entering the NFL Draft. Offensive lineman Jordan White, tight ends Corbin Page and Mike O’Laughlin and quarterback Will Crowder also entered the portal.