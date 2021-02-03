WVU coach Neal Brown has reportedly found his replacement for now departed co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae.
On Wednesday night, reports began to surface that ShaDon Brown, previously the safeties coach at Louisville, was set to join the Mountaineer staff as co-defensive coordinator. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports was the first to report.
ShaDon Brown has also spent coaching stints at Colorado, Army and Wofford as well as his alma mater, the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. He is a native of Danville, Kentucky and a graduate of Boyle County High School, the same high school that Neal Brown attended.
Addae was hired as a defensive backs coach at Georgia last week.