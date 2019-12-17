For the second consecutive day, a former West Virginia University football starter has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.
WVU offensive lineman Josh Sills became the latest to seek an exit from the Mountaineers on Tuesday, according to Cole Cubelic of ESPN’s SEC Network.
When contacted by the Gazette-Mail on Tuesday, a West Virginia athleltic department spokesman could not confirm the move.
Sills is perhaps the biggest blow the Mountaineers have suffered from the transfer portal, with the 6-foot-6, 326-pound Ohio native having started 24 games — 23 at guard and one at center — for the WVU since 2017. In 2018 as a sophomore, Sills’ play landed him a spot on the All-Big 12 second team. In 2019, Sills had shoulder surgery the week after West Virginia’s early-season loss at Missouri and did not play the rest of the season. He will not have to sit out the 2020 season and will be eligible as a graduate transfer.
The loss of Sills comes one day after running back Martell Pettaway’s name appeared in the portal.
West Virginia has three players committed to the 2020 recruiting class listed as guards, according to 247Sports. Chris Mayo from the Peddle School in New Jersey is listed at 6-5 and 325, Jordan White from DeMatha Catholic in Maryland is listed at 6-3 and 295 while ASA Junior College (New York) standout Tariq Stewart is listed at 6-4 and 318.
All three guard recruits are expected to send their letters of intent to WVU on Wednesday when the national early signing period begins.