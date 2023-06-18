Following the resignation of Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Huggins after his DUI arrest Friday evening in Pittsburgh, West Virginia University athletic officials have their hands full as they seek to fill the position.
Perhaps the Mountaineers will hire an existing assistant coach as interim head coach for this season in an attempt to keep all their current players, including a highly ranked class from the transfer portal. When a coaching change occurs, the NCAA allows players 30 days to decide if they want to leave or not.
If they go that route, that means promoting Ron Everhart, Josh Eilert or DerMarr Johnson. Everhart is the only current assistant with head coaching experience at the Division I level, working a total of 18 years at McNeese State, Northeastern and Duquesne.
Some media have indicated that Athletic Director Wren Baker will consider internal candidates, but multiple reports, including ESPN's Pete Thamel, said that WVU intends to conduct a national search.
Names being offered up by regional and national media include Ben McCollum (Northwest Missouri State), who worked under Baker from 2010-13, Andy Kennedy (Alabama-Birmingham), Jerrod Calhoun (Youngstown State), Steve Forbes (Wake Forest), Pat Kelsey (College of Charleston), Darris Nichols (Radford) and Jeff Boals (Ohio).
Some have even brought up the possible return of 70-year-old John Beilein, who led the Mountaineers for five seasons from 2002-07, and later coached at Michigan and with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Another name that might make sense is Jim Crutchfield, a Clarksburg native and highly successful Division II coach with 495 career wins, including a perfect 36-0 record and a national title last season at Nova Southeastern in Davie, Florida.
The 67-year-old Crutchfield previously coached at West Liberty and took the Hilltoppers to the Division II Final Four on four occasions, with one championship game berth in 2014.
Crutchfield has been renowned for his pressing, uptempo style of play, which regularly produces 100 or more points per game. His team at Nova last winter averaged 102.5 points.
He's had his brain picked by several NBA coaches, including the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra and then-Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens, who wanted to know more about his innovative offense.
If the Mountaineer brass wants to check on Crutchfield, they won't have to go far to find him. During the summer months, he and his wife, Diana, still
reside in Wheeling. They spend their summers there even after he took the job six years ago in Florida.
Crutchfield, a Roosevelt-Wilson High School graduate and former Cameron High boys coach, admits he is a West Virginian through and through.
"I grew up in Clarksburg,'' Crutchfield said, "and I grew up a West Virginia fan my whole life. I like where I'm at. We have great academics, a great following, great coaches at Nova Southeastern.
"But this is different. This is West Virginia -- one of the few places I would like to be. I went to undergrad school there. so West Virginia is obviously very close to my heart. They let me out of West Virginia the last six years to coach at Nova Southeastern. Other than that, I'm a guy that's never been let out of West Virginia.''
Nova is in the midst of a rebuilding phase, as all five of Crutchfield's starters from last year are gone -- one graduated and the other four signed with Division I schools.
Crutchfield said if he ever got a Division I coaching opportunity, he would continue to utilize his frenetic offensive approach.
"If I were to go to a major university,'' Crutchfield said, "a lot of people wonder if I'd have to adapt my style of play. That is my style of play.
"Coach Huggins is a great coach and he had Press Virginia a few years back. Our offense is Press Virginia on steroids. It's not like you come from Division II [to Division I] and have to play a Pack Line defense.''
Crutchfield is aware that Division II coaches often aren't considered for jobs at Division I Power Five programs.
"There's a little bit of a stigma there,'' Crutchfield said, "because so few Division II coaches have been hired by major Division I schools. A lot of Division II coaches take jobs at mid-majors or low majors.
"There are some differences in recruiting and the new NIL rules change the landscape, but it's the same game whether it's Division II or III or I. I think there's a stigma there.''