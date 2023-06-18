Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

High-Flying Hilltoppers Basketball

West Liberty’s Jim Crutchfield coaches the Hilltoppers during the 2010-11 season. Now the coach at Nova Southeastern in Davie, Fla., the Clarksburg native could be one of many options for WVU to replace Bob Huggins as coach of the Mountaineers.

 AP photo

Following the resignation of Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Huggins after his DUI arrest Friday evening in Pittsburgh, West Virginia University athletics officials have their hands full as they seek to fill the position.

Perhaps the Mountaineers will hire an existing assistant coach as interim head coach for this season in an attempt to keep all their current players, including a highly ranked class from the transfer portal. (When a coaching change occurs, the NCAA allows players 30 days to decide if they want to leave or not.)

Rick Ryan is a former sports writer for the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Tags