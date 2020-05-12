The West Virginia University men’s soccer team now holds the distinction of being the last Mid-American Conference tournament champion — at least for the next four years.
The MAC announced Tuesday that, due to budget constraints from the coronavirus pandemic, it will eliminate postseason tournaments in eight sports, including men’s soccer. The Mountaineers are part of the MAC in men’s soccer, as the Big 12 doesn’t have the sport in its lineup.
MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher told WTOL-TV in Toledo, Ohio, that the conference’s baseball, softball, women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s lacrosse and field hockey postseason tournaments have been eliminated, at least for the next four years.
The MAC also is eliminating divisions for men’s and women’s basketball, moving to 20 conference games from 18 and eliminating first-round home games. The top eight teams automatically qualify for the basketball tournament in Cleveland.
Despite going 0-4-1 in the MAC in the 2019 regular season, the Mountaineers powered through the conference tournament to beat Bowling Green 1-0 for the crown and the automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. WVU bowed out to Marshall in the tournament’s second round.
Marshall, WVU teams honored for APR scores
Several Marshall and West Virginia University athletic teams were recognized Tuesday for having some of the best Academic Progress Rates in the NCAA.
Three teams each from Marshall and WVU — Marshall’s women’s golf, swimming and diving and volleyball programs and WVU’s men’s basketball, rifle and men’s golf programs — were honored by having APR scores among the top 10 percent of all teams in each sport.
APR scores take into account eligibility, retention and graduation for each team. The multiyear scores for these teams were taken in the 2015-16 through 2018-19 athletic years.
These honors continue streaks for all three of the WVU teams. This marks the fifth straight year for the men’s basketball team, the fourth straight year for the rifle team and the third straight year for the men’s golf team. The Marshall women’s swimming and diving team has been honored for the last four years.
Multiyear APRs for every Division I program will be announced May 19.