West Virginia University freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is the third time Tshiebwe has earned the award this season.
Last week, the freshman from the Democratic Republic of the Congo scored 17 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a 60-53 loss at No. 3 Kansas in West Virginia’s only game.
“The first thing [Kansas’] Silvio [De Sousa] said after the game was, ‘Coach, that dude ain’t 18 years old, he’s a man,’” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said after the game.
This week, West Virginia — which dropped one spot to No. 17 in this week’s AP Top 25 — visits Oklahoma State on Monday night (9 p.m. on ESPN2) and hosts No. 22 Texas Tech at the Coliseum at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Mountaineers remain ranked No. 19 in the country in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday.
WVU (11-1) received 239 points, four points behind No. 18 Arizona and 84 points ahead of No. 20 Missouri State. The Mountaineers are one of two Big 12 teams ranked, along with No. 1 Baylor.
•••
WVSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Yellow Jackets sophomore Charity Shears has been named Mountain East Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, announced Monday by the league office.
The Ashland, Kentucky, native scored a career-high 34 points in a five-point loss to Elizabeth City. Shears knocked down nine 3-pointers and shot 56 percent (9-of-16) from behind the arc. Shears also tallied three rebounds and two steals.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S ATHLETICS: The Thundering Herd announced its 23rd annual Sweetheart Clinic will be held on Sunday, January 19, at the Cline Indoor Athletic Facility.
Girls ages 4-12 are invited to participate in the free event. Space is limited so participants must pre-register individually on a first-come, first-served basis. No walk-up participants will be accepted.
Participants will be divided into age groups and will rotate through nine different stations, learning development sports skills from each of Marshall’s women’s sports coaches and select student-athletes. Questions regarding the event may be sent to sweetheartclinic@marshall.edu.
•••
MARSHALL SOFTBALL: The Herd added sophomore Grace Cheleman, a University of Michigan transfer, to the roster Monday. Cheleman is eligible to play immediately in the 2020 season.
Cheleman played in 36 games and made one start for the 19th-ranked Wolverines in 2019. The lefty-hitter made her collegiate debut against USF on Feb. 9 and recorded her first career hit in her first collegiate at bat. She earned her first career start against New Mexico State on March 8.