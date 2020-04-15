One of the West Virginia University football team’s most prized verbal commitments — someone very familiar to the Kanawha Valley — just received another prestigious honor.
Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum announced Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to play in the All-American Bowl, one of the biggest postseason all-star games for senior prep football players.
The All-American Bowl, scheduled to be played Jan. 9, 2021 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, selects the top 100 prep football players in the United States. Players selected to the All-American Bowl are eligible to win All-American Player of the Year, Lineman of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Man of the Year and MVP awards.
Milum is rated the No. 1 football recruit in West Virginia, No. 5 offensive tackle recruit in the country and No. 24 overall recruit in the country by 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 273-pound four-star prospect verbally committed to the Mountaineers on March 6 after fielding offers from Alabama, Georgia and Florida State, among others.
•••
WVU FOOTBALL: West Virginia University redshirt senior defensive lineman Reese Donahue was named to the Hampshire Honor Society by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, as announced by the organization on Wednesday.
The Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.
Donahue is the 36th Mountaineer named to the honor society since its formation in 2007.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S SOCCER: West Virginia University women’s soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced that Cabell Midland’s Emilie Charles will join the squad for the 2020 season.
Charles, a two-time West Virginia Girls Soccer Player of the Year, comes to Morgantown after scoring 173 career goals for the Knights, a West Virginia state record.
Charles broke the West Virginia record for the most goals scored in a single season in 2019 after netting 51 goals in 19 games.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Mike Carey announced the addition of four Mountaineers for the 2020-21 season, as Jasmine Carson (Memphis, Tenn./Georgia Tech/McEachern), Ariel Cummings (Toledo, Ohio/Chipola Community College/Notre Dame Academy), Jayla Hemingway (Collierville, Tennessee/Mississippi State/Houston) and Abby Ogle (Baldwin City, Kan./Hutchinson Community College/Baldwin) have signed National Letters of Intent.
A 5-foot-10 guard, Carson played in 51 games in two seasons at Georgia Tech and averaged 6.7 points.
A 6-foot-3 post, Cummings played in 49 games over the last two seasons for Chipola Community College. During her two years there, she averaged 8.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.
A 5-foot-11 guard, Hemingway played in 24 games as a freshman for Mississippi State and averaged 1.6 points for the Bulldogs last season. She finished the season with a 5.7 assist/turnover ratio.
A 5-foot-8 guard, Ogle played in 67 games and posted 63 starts in two seasons at Hutchinson Community College. She averaged 11.2 pointson 56.8 percent shooting.