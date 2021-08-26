WALDORF, Md. -- The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs slugged five home runs on the way to an 18-2 Atlantic League romp over the West Virginia Power Thursday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.
Josh McAdams and Joe DeLuca led the Southern Maryland barrage with two homers and five RBIs apiece. McAdams (3 for 4) scored four runs and upped his home run total to 18 on the season.
The Power (11-9) scored in the first two innings for a 2-0 lead but was shut down the rest of the way. Jimmy Paredes had an RBI single for West Virginia in the top of the first and Connor Myers drove in the second run in the second on a sacrifice fly.
Southern Maryland (10-8) tied it up with two runs in the bottom of the second on McAdams' first home run and took the lead for good with three runs in the third. The Blue Crabs tacked on four runs in the fifth inning and put the game out of reach with a nine-run second inning.
The onslaught made a winner of Southern Maryland starter Misael Silverio (1-4), who pitched five innings before turning it over to the bullpen.
West Virginia starter Junior Figueroa (2-5) took the loss after allowing five runs in 21/3 innings. Southern Maryland banged out 17 hits against four Power pitchers.
Teodoro Martinez (2 for 4) had the only multi-hit game for West Virginia.
The Power's nine-game road trip continues Friday night with the first of three games at Lancaster.