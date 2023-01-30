Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVU-Auburn
West Virginia’s Erik Stevenson shoots a jump shot against Auburn on Saturday.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Stevenson, who transferred to WVU in the offseason from South Carolina, averaged 23.5 points in two games last week.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.