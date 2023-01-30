MORGANTOWN - West Virginia fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Stevenson, who transferred to WVU in the offseason from South Carolina, averaged 23.5 points in two games last week.
The 6-foot-4 guard from Lacey, Washington, broke out of his “Stevie slump,” as he called it, to record a career-high 31 points Saturday in an 80-77 win over Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the WVU Coliseum. Stevenson knocked down seven 3-pointers on 10 attempts in the win over the Tigers, and shot 10-of-17 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in the game. He added six rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Stevenson had 16 points in a 76-61 win over Texas Tech at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday. He shot just 3-of-12 from the field and 1-of-7 from the arc in the win, but went 9-of-11 from the free throw line. He also had 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, plus four assists in the victory.
Over the two games, he shot 44.8% from the field, 47.1% from the arc and 81.3% from the charity stripe.
It is the second Big 12 weekly award for WVU this season - Tre Mitchell was named Player of the Week on Dec. 12.
Baylor’s LJ Cryer averaged 21 points over two wins last week and was named the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
WVU is next scheduled to play No. 15 TCU on Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas. Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.