Basketball NCAA

It’s TBT time in the Mountain State.

West Virginia alumni team Best Virginia and Marshall alumni team Herd That are among those opening regional play of The Basketball Tournament, the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all competition, on Tuesday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

