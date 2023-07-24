West Virginia alumni team Best Virginia and Marshall alumni team Herd That are among those opening regional play of The Basketball Tournament, the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all competition, on Tuesday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
The two home-state teams will highlight this summer’s West Virginia Regional, which was moved from Charleston to Wheeling, with opening-round games Tuesday evening.
Best Virginia is the host and top seed in the regional, and will face DuBois Dream, a minor-league basketball and youth development organization based out of DuBois, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m.
Herd That will follow with a game against Pitt alumni team Zoo Crew. The opening day’s final game is set to start at 9 p.m.
The winners from those two games, which will be streamed on ESPN+, will meet Thursday at 7 p.m.
Best Virginia is 6-3 in TBT games all-time, including a West Virginia Regional title last year. The team’s roster includes John Flowers, Nathan Adrian, Kevin Jones, Kedrian Johnson, Teyvon Myers, Nathan Flowers Jr., Erik Stevenson, Jamel Morris, Quincy Ford, Sean McNeil, Chase Harler and Alex Gross.
Herd That is 4-3 all-time in TBT and picked up a first-round victory last year before falling to Best Virginia. Herd That’s roster includes Jon Elmore, Jarrod West, Derek Cooke Jr., Ryan Taylor, Stevie Browning, Luke Fischer, James Kelly, Rondale Watson, Jean Pierre Tokoto, Taevion Kinsey, Jacorey Williams and Robert Gray Jr.
Other first-round matchups in the regional include a 2 p.m. game between Challenge ALS: Florida — a merged group from former TBT teams Florida TNT and Challenge ALS — taking on Georgetown alumni team Dawg Town, and Virginia Commonwealth University alumni team Ram Nation facing Sideline Cancer at 4 p.m. The two winners will face at 9 p.m. Thursday.
The regional final is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in Wheeling.
The regional winner will advance to the quarterfinals and take on the winner of the Syracuse Regional on Sunday. Wheeling will also be the site of the quarterfinal game, marking the first time TBT has held a championship-round game in West Virginia.
In addition to Wheeling and Syracuse, New York, other regional sites include Lubbock, Texas; Wichita, Kansas; Cincinnati; Louisville, Kentucky; and Dayton, Ohio.
The quarterfinals will take place in Wichita, Wheeling, Dayton and Louisville. The semifinals and championship will be played Aug. 2 and 3 in Philadelphia.