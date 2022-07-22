Best Virginia — a The Basketball Tournament (TBT) team composed mostly of West Virginia University alumni — had a chance to have some fun teaching area youths a little more about the game of basketball on Friday.
The team hosted a skills camp for about 100 kids ages 6-13 at the South Charleston Community Center, giving the kids an experience they won't forget ahead of its first-round TBT matchup on Sunday.
The camp ran for about three hours and Best Virginia looked like a well-oiled machine running it.
At the beginning, kids were lined up by height, counted off and split into groups. Once groups were formed, they moved to five separate skills stations and rotated every 15 minutes or so.
At one station, John Flowers (WVU), Tanner McGrew (West Virginia Wesleyan) and Devin Ebanks (WVU), worked on foot movement and rebounding.
At another, Jaysean Paige (WVU) and D’Angelo Hunter (WVU) taught kids how to follow up on missed jump shots from the corner.
Assistant coach Payton Sturm taught kids about layups.
There was also a dribbling station. Kevin Jones (WVU) worked with kids there.
Jermaine Haley (WVU) and Tamon Scruggs (WVU) worked on mid-range jump shooting.
Flowers, who reached the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament with the Mountaineers in 2010 before playing professionally overseas, enjoyed interacting with the kids.
"It's a lot of fun," he said. "Just giving back to the community, just giving back and giving them our knowledge and our skills that we learned over the many years of playing basketball. It's a lot of fun."
Flowers looked like a kid himself on the court, playfully rejecting shots by kids a third of his height before beginning drills. The dramatic rejections drew laughs from the kids.
"I grew up going to camps and stuff like this," Flowers said. "I am a big kid myself still. I know what I wanted growing up. I wanted someone to be more in tune. I would love to have a professional basketball player coming out to my community and telling me about basketball. [My favorite thing] is smiles on the kids' faces."
Jones, who played at WVU from 2008-12 and reached the Final Four with Flowers in 2010, spoke with the media prior to the camp.
“It’s been great,” Jones said. “Last week we had a very successful camp in Morgantown and we’re looking to bring the same energy here. It’s a packed house, which we’re happy to see that the community came out, and we’re going to do our best to try to teach them as much as possible.”
Ebanks was also on the 2010 Final Four team with Jones and Flowers. He coached drills while his young daughter stood on the sidelines with her tablet.
"It's always a good time being around the kids, especially the younger ones who may have not got to see us play in the Final Four," Ebanks said. "It's good to help and come back and give back to the community. I have my daughter here. It's just fun to be interacting with all the kids. I'm a new dad, so I 'm just excited to be around the kids as well."
Flowers and Jones said the camp helps their TBT team as well.
"It always build chemistry," Flowers said. "Most of us are in Morgantown anyways, like me and KJ [Kevin Jones], just playing pickup with the young guys. This type of stuff builds a lot of chemistry."
"It's hard because you only have a week to practice with everybody," Jones said. "I think we're doing the best we possibly can. We've been around each other every day this week and I think the chemistry is definitely building. This helps a lot, having each other together and working for a cause to try to enlighten the younger generation."
After running drills for about an hour and a half, Best Virginia players sat at midcourt and answered questions from the kids. The Q&A session, led by Flowers, lasted about 30 minutes and the kids asked a variety of basketball-related topics.
They asked who Best Virginia's best defender was, and the players seemed to vote on Flowers. The kids asked the players what it's like to play professionally and there was a debate about the greatest basketball player of all-time. The players were split three ways between LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.
After the Q&A session, the kids were divided back up and continued drills.
Best Virginia coach James Long talked about the event.
"I thought these guys have done a really good job," he said. "[Assistant coach Payton] Sturm has really run this. We really want the players to be interactive with the kids because that's who they're going to be watching. These guys have been doing it at the highest level. It's always good, being from Charleston, coming back here. We don't have pro teams here, so these guys are their pro athletes. It's a great experience for the kids in Charleston."
Best Virginia is the No. 1 seed in the West Virginia region of TBT and will face No. 8 seed Virginia Dream on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum.