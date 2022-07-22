Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Best Virginia — a The Basketball Tournament (TBT) team composed mostly of West Virginia University alumni — had a chance to have some fun teaching area youths a little more about the game of basketball on Friday.

The team hosted a skills camp for about 100 kids ages 6-13 at the South Charleston Community Center, giving the kids an experience they won't forget ahead of its first-round TBT matchup on Sunday.

