The Basketball Tournament is taking over Charleston for the second straight year as the West Virginia Regional starts Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Best Virginia, a WVU-based alumni team, is the region’s No. 1 seed and will take on No. 8 Virginia Dream in the first round Sunday at 7 p.m. The game also will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The winner of the 64-team single-elimination tournament gets to split a $1 million prize.
Best Virginia is loaded with former college and pro players. The 10-man roster includes D’Angelo Hunter (WVU), Devin Ebanks (WVU), Jamel Morris (Glenville State and Fairmont State), Jaysean Paige (WVU), Jermaine Haley (New Mexico State and WVU), John Flowers (WVU), Juwan Staten Sr. (Dayton and WVU), Kevin Jones (WVU), Tamon Scruggs (WV Tech), Tanner McGrew (West Virginia Wesleyan) and Teyvon Myers (WVU).
The team is coached by James Long and assistant coaches Jevon Carter, Payton Strum and Dave Tallman.
This is Best Virginia’s third TBT appearance in four years and it had a good run last season, falling to Team 23 in the third round.
Flowers, who helped the Mountaineers to an NCAA Final Four appearance in 2010, is eager to make a run at the cash prize.
“The goal is always to win the million,” he said. “It’s not like the NCAA Tournament where you have Sweet 16 and Elite Eight and stuff. It’s win-or-go-home. That’s what we’re trying to do — just win the whole thing. It’s great that we’re playing in Charleston and we can play in front of our fans. That’s awesome.”
Jones was also on the 2010 Final Four team with Flowers.
“I’m definitely excited,” Jones said. “We felt we could have went further last year. We know the competition is as great as it’s always going to be. We’re just taking it one game at a time and go as far as we did last year.”
Jones said the team is hungry for the prize.
“We’re very hungry,” he said. “When the money is involved and also the pride of the state and being at the Civic Center again, we don’t want to lose in front of that home crowd. We’re definitely going to put our best foot forward.”
Hunter, who played for WVU during the 2017-18 season, is happy to be back playing for the Mountaineer faithful.
“It means a lot to me for sure,” Hunter said. “The fans, the environment is something you can’t get anywhere else so I’m excited to see the atmosphere that I haven’t seen in a while from West Virginia.”
Long, a former West Virginia Tech head coach, returns as Best Virginia’s head coach for his second season.
“We’re really excited,” Long said. “I think last year kind of gave us a taste of what it could be like in Charleston. Fans came out and supported and did a great job. We’re just at the point where we want to play. Regardless of where you’re at, once you get a couple days before the game, you just want to play.
“That’s where these guys are at. We’re excited to get back out there in front of the Mountaineer fans and compete and win three games here. But it all starts with the first one and we’re excited to get out there.”
Flowers said Best Virginia features good defense.
“It’s a defensive team, a scrappy team, we’re going to get out and run a lot,” Flowers said. “We’re a little small but I think it will work out.”
Long agreed with Flowers’ assessment of the team.
“I can agree with that,” he said. “We have a lot of length. We do have shooting on the offensive end, but we have a lot of experience too. I think when you have experience and length, it gives you a chance to be really good defensively. We definitely showed flashes of that leading up to this.”
Virginia Dream is composed mostly of former college basketball players in the state of Virginia. The team has players from Radford, Virginia Commonwealth, Bluefield and Hampton.
Though Best Virginia is the top seed in the region, Long and team are not overlooking Virginia Dream.
“The first game is the trickiest one by far,” Long said. “We don’t know much about them. They all have teams they play on overseas; you don’t know what the situation is for their team over there. You’ve never seen the group of guys play together. So you really don’t know what to expect. You get as much individual film as you can and you try and deduce what you think they’re going to do.
“But you really go for a guess. You have to know, ‘Hey, these are the concrete things they have,’ and then you’re kind of just figuring it out on the fly. You have all this anticipation building before the first game and it’s really just getting comfortable as quick as you can. We’re just ready to play that first one. We’re not worried about anything but Virginia Dream.”
The first-round TBT games in the West Virginia Regional at the Charleston Coliseum tip off Sunday at noon with No. 2 seed Bucketneers taking on No. 7 Fully Loaded, followed at 2 p.m. by No. 3 WoCo Showtime vs. No. 6 War Ready.
In the evening session, No. 4 Herd That, a Marshall University-based alumni team, faces No. 5 Founding Fathers at 5 p.m., followed by the Best Virginia-Virginia Dream matchup at 7 p.m.