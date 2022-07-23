Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Basketball Tournament is taking over Charleston for the second straight year as the West Virginia Regional starts Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Best Virginia, a WVU-based alumni team, is the region’s No. 1 seed and will take on No. 8 Virginia Dream in the first round Sunday at 7 p.m. The game also will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

