WHEELING -- While not all of this year’s Herd That team for The Basketball Tournament played their college ball in Huntington, the group has come together quickly to play “Marshall basketball.”
Now, the squad is gearing up for the West Virginia Regional final after coming from behind to beat West Virginia University alumni team Best Virginia in the regional semifinals on Thursday. Herd That will look to keep its opportunity of winning the $1 million prize alive in Saturday’s 2 p.m. game at WesBanco Arena against Sideline Cancer.
Herd That trailed for much of the first three and a half quarters in Thursday’s 74-61 win, but after the teams came together and exchanged some words at the midway point of the period, Herd That scored 14 straight points -- seven to end the third and seven to start the fourth -- to take the lead and kept it.
“At the end of the day, we just play Marshall basketball,” Herd That’s James Kelly said. “We just came out on top.”
Kelly is one of eight former Marshall players listed on Herd That’s roster. He finished Thursday’s regional semifinal with 16 points, which tied for the team high with fellow Marshall alum and TBT veteran Jon Elmore.
Behind those two in Herd That’s scoring and finishing in double digits were Rob Gray, JP Tokoto and Derek Cooke Jr., who played Division I basketball at Houston, North Carolina and Wyoming, respectively. Gray was the leading scorer in Herd That’s first-round victory over Pitt alumni team Zoo Crew on Tuesday with 27 points.
JaCorey Williams, who played collegiately at Arkansas and Middle Tennessee State, was a catalyst in the first half of the third-quarter comeback attempt Thursday. He scored five points in the frame before being ejected when he picked up two technical fouls in the commotion in front of Best Virginia’s bench. He had 11 points and six rebounds in the opening round.
Herd That also has 6-foot-11 center Luke Fischer, who played at Marquette, and has started both games in TBT.
“I kind of help put the team together. My brother does a lot and my dad does a lot,” Elmore said. “What people don’t realize is that the basketball world is so small. I’ve played games in Lithuania and knew people there that I’m like, ‘Where did you come from? I’ve never met you, but we know each other just because the hoop world is so small.’
“Just making those connections playing overseas, playing in the G League, guys know each other; guys know each other’s friends. That connection is there, so when you’re playing for $1 million, that’s a lot of motivation to lace them up in the middle of the summer and go play on ESPN. It’s just connections, man, and we’re glad to have the group that we do.”
It hasn’t taken long for the group to come together despite practicing just a handful of times before TBT started, and it was evidenced by the start of the first-round game against Zoo Crew.
Herd That pulled ahead early with the game’s first 13 points and never trailed on the way to the 86-71 win.
“Basketball is a simple game -- you pass when you’re supposed to pass, you shoot when you’re supposed to shoot and do what you’re good at, and if you do that as a unit, you can be a pretty good team and tough to deal with,” Gray said after Tuesday’s win.
“You’ve just got to understand no one’s going to perfect the team chemistry in the TBT unless you’re playing with each other all summer, and guys are all over the place. It’s about who gets hot, who understands each other, and a little bit of luck from the basketball gods.”
While Herd That brings a loose and free style similar to that Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni uses, a primary reason for the success through two games is defensive improvements.
Through two games, Herd That has allowed its two opponents to shoot 34.2% from the field and 19% from 3-point range. They forced 14 turnovers against Zoo Crew and 19 against Best Virginia, which they’ve turned into a combined 41 points between the two games.
“It’s tough because I think we’ve got seven or eight Marshall alums, but we’ve also got outside guys that have come in,” Elmore said. “Our biggest thing is representing the school and the brand and all that, but to win this tournament, I think you kind of have to go outside and get guys that still play at a high level and can compete.
“I think it was just a great effort. Guys who went to North Carolina, guys who went to Houston, guys who went to Wyoming -- wherever they went, they stepped up, put on the Marshall jersey, and I think they represented the school and our style well. I think defensively, we’ve improved a lot.”
Herd That has now claimed two victories in the 64-team, single-elimination tournament for the first time since 2020 -- when it was downsized to 24 teams amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- and will face Sideline Cancer in the West Virginia Regional final.
Sideline Cancer, which uses TBT in part to support pancreatic cancer research, advocacy and awareness, knocked off Virginia Commonwealth alumni team Ram Nation in the first round and Challenge-ALS: Florida in the second round.
The regional winner will advance to the quarterfinals and take on the winner of the Syracuse Regional on Sunday in Wheeling. The TBT semifinals and championship will be played Aug. 2 and 3 in Philadelphia.
“[Preparation] starts tonight, but at the end of the day we’ve got a day off, next game’s going to tip off, they’re going to have five guys on the court, we’re going to have five guys on the court and it’s a basketball game,” Elmore said Thursday. “It’s what we’ve trained our whole lives for. That ball is going to tip off, and we’re going to see who’s got what.”