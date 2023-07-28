Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WHEELING -- While not all of this year’s Herd That team for The Basketball Tournament played their college ball in Huntington, the group has come together quickly to play “Marshall basketball.”

Now, the squad is gearing up for the West Virginia Regional final after coming from behind to beat West Virginia University alumni team Best Virginia in the regional semifinals on Thursday. Herd That will look to keep its opportunity of winning the $1 million prize alive in Saturday’s 2 p.m. game at WesBanco Arena against Sideline Cancer.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

