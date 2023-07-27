WHEELING -- Herd That got its revenge.
The Marshall alumni team stormed past West Virginia University alumni team Best Virginia in the fourth quarter to claim a 74-61 victory in the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Thursday at WesBanco Arena.
“We’re all professionals, so this is part of the game,” Herd That’s JP Tokoto said. “The first game we came out guns blazing, hitting shots -- it was 18-4 at one point -- and we had the reverse side of it. We really showed our toughness, our grit, our level of professionalism. We were down, we looked at it, we looked at the score and we knew what we needed to do, and we came out and did it second half.”
Best Virginia, which claimed a second-round victory over the Marshall alumni team last summer in Charleston, led for the majority of the first half and early into the second half, before Herd That cut the deficit to a point heading into the third-quarter media timeout.
The two sides came together in front of the Best Virginia bench at the start of the timeout and exchanged words before having to be separated by tournament officials. It resulted in Herd That’s JaCorey Williams -- who helped lead the comeback attempt with five points in the frame to that point -- picking up two technical fouls and getting ejected, while Erik Stevenson was handed a technical for his fifth foul.
Best Virginia pulled ahead with a 9-2 run, but Herd That closed the frame with seven straight points to make it 49-48 heading to the fourth.
“A good part of the game we did what we were supposed to, and craziness happened and we just kind of forgot the game plan,” Best Virginia coach James Long said. “We were fighting that attention battle the whole time.
“We were worried about a lot of stuff other than what was going on next. If you’re not worried about what the next best thing is, you’re in trouble. Starting with me, too, we were worried about a lot of stuff we shouldn’t have, but even then, we did what we were supposed to do defensively. Struggled to score, but, man, they’re good. They’re as talented a roster as anybody in TBT.”
Herd That scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to take the lead and the Marshall alumni team kept going from there. They pulled ahead 64-55 and took a timeout to set up the Elam Ending with a target score of 72 points to win.
Both teams struggled to find points in the closing stretch, but Herd That eventually closed out the victory with a 3-pointer from Jon Elmore.
“Plays like [in the third quarter], you can either get in your head and start arguing with the referees, start arguing with the other team and kind of shut down, or you can rally around it,” Elmore said. “JaCorey’s one of the better players in the tournament, one of the better players on our team, and we rely on him a lot, but guys stepped up. Next man up. … We do it as a collective. One guy goes down; the next man has to step up and show what they can do.”
Elmore and James Kelly each had 16 points, Rob Gray scored 15, Tokoto tallied 11 and Derek Cooke Jr. totaled 10.
Herd That struggled shooting much of the night and finished with a 42% clip from the field and 19% 3-point percentage in the win. Herd That outrebounded the in-state rival 48-41, including a 13-6 advantage in offensive rebounds over the final two quarters for a 14-6 differential in second-chance points.
Best Virginia shot just 31% from the field, 17% from the arc and 67% from the free throw line. In the fourth quarter, the regional hosts and top seed were 1 for 16 from the field and 1 of 11 from 3-point range.
Kevin Jones led Best Virginia with 18 points and 13 rebounds and Jamel Morris added 13 points.
Herd That now advances to the West Virginia Regional championship, where it will face the winner of the second regional semifinal between Sideline Cancer and Challenge ALS: Florida -- a game that did not end before press time -- on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Wheeling.