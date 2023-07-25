WHEELING -- Best Virginia survived a first-round scare in The Basketball Tournament.
After missing a shot on a potential game-ending possession and coming up with a defensive stop to get another chance at advancing in the the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all competition, Erik Stevenson knocked down a 3-pointer to give the top-seeded WVU alumni team a 70-68 victory over No. 8 seed Dubois Dream on Tuesday at WesBanco Arena.
“I’m always looking for it,” Stevenson said. “Not in a selfish way, but just in a confident way. It’s always great to have guys that can make outside shots, so if you’re one of those guys, you have to be ready to go and shoot it with confidence.”
Best Virginia held a 63-62 lead when the clock went under 4 minutes in the fourth quarter, leading to a timeout being called by coach James Long to set up the TBT’s Elam Ending -- a set target score to win. A video review during the timeout changed a Best Virginia 3-pointer to 2 points, making the score 62-62 and the target score to win 70.
Stevenson knocked down a 3-pointer to give Best Virginia a 65-62 edge early in the Elam Ending, but the duo of Michael and Marcus Weathers continued their strong play -- they combined to score 46 of Dubois Dream’s 68 points, including all of the team’s points in the final stretch.
Dubois Dream eventually went ahead 68-67 and Long called another timeout to set up a potential game-winning shot, but the play fell apart, and ended with Kevin Jones missing a layup and Dubois Dream getting the rebound.
“We had a set we kind of had been going to this week,” Long said. “It’s a tricky subject right now with these two [Jones and Stevenson]. I told them on the way over here, I was like, ‘Can I tell you guys something before we go in? That wasn’t very smart.’ They executed it great the second time around."
Dubois Dream took its final timeout, but Michael Weathers’ attempt while driving toward the basket came up short, Stevenson grabbed the rebound and Best Virginia kept possession when a held ball was called.
It set up the play Best Virginia tried to run its previous possession -- this time with success. Stevenson got the ball off a dribble handoff from Jones, elevated and connected on the game-winning 3-point shot. After the make, he pointed to former WVU coach Bob Huggins, who was in the stands watching his former players.
“When I released it, I said, ‘Oh, it has a chance to be a little long,’ and it ended up going back of the rim,” Stevenson said. “When I’m working out, I like to have back-rim distance -- at least I give it a chance. That was a back-rim make.”
Stevenson finished with 16 points, including four made 3s, and 11 rebounds. Jones led Best Virginia with 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Teyvon Myers added nine points and seven assists.
Both Weathers had 23 points for Dubois Dream. Marcus Weathers added 13 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Best Virginia came out firing with four makes on its first seven 3-point attempts, but Dubois Dream closed the opening quarter on a 7-2 run to take a 22-20 lead into the second, where Best Virginia outscored the lower-seeded team 16-13 for a 36-35 edge going into the break despite 10 first-half turnovers that resulted in 11 Dubois Dream points.
Best Virginia jumped ahead early in the third with a 6-0 run and ended the frame up six, 52-46, with the help of Stevenson’s jumper at the buzzer. Best Virginia extended the lead to eight at the start of the fourth, but the Weatherses chipped away to make it even heading into the Elam Ending -- scoring 13 of their team’s 22 fourth-quarter points -- before Stevenson came up the hero in the 70-68 Best Virginia victory.
“In this kind of tournament, you see guys hang around,” Jones said. “There’s a lot of talent on each team. I told them before the game started it’s going to be a game of runs; you can’t get too up and you can’t get too down. I think we responded every time. … I think overall we adjusted, played well and got a tough win.”
The West Virginia Regional host will now face Herd That on Thursday in Wheeling. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.