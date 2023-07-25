Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WHEELING -- Best Virginia survived a first-round scare in The Basketball Tournament.

After missing a shot on a potential game-ending possession and coming up with a defensive stop to get another chance at advancing in the the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all competition, Erik Stevenson knocked down a 3-pointer to give the top-seeded WVU alumni team a 70-68 victory over No. 8 seed Dubois Dream on Tuesday at WesBanco Arena.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.