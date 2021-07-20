It should be no surprise that Best Virginia, made up almost entirely of former West Virginia University basketball players, looks and plays in many ways like the WVU teams for which they once played.
That extends far beyond the familiar gold and blue colors and the play on the WVU name at The Basketball Tournament. Best Virginia struggles to score. It allows opponents back into games it seemingly had in control. It misses too many free throws.
Countering, that, however, is a gritty determination to play hard no matter the circumstances, to keep grinding even when things aren’t going their way, even if they don’t like to admit it.
“Thankfully, we’re used to playing that brand of basketball,” said veteran Kevin Jones of his team’s ability to rally after less than sterling stretches of play. “I have faith that everybody will make the right plays.”
Those traits were on display Monday night at the Charleston Coliseum, where Best Virginia defeated D2 63-51 Monday night in TBT’s second round.
Best Virginia, the No. 2 seed in TBT’s West Virginia Regional, will need more of that determination at 9 p.m. Wednesday, when the WVU alumni team takes on No. 6 seed Team 23 in the final game of TBT’s five-day run at the Coliseum. Team 23 defeated Herd That, Marshall’s alumni team, 74-71 on Monday.
On the other side of the bracket on Monday afternoon, top-seed Sideline Cancer escaped with an 80-77 win over No. 9 Fort Wayne Champs, and No. 12 Bucketneers advanced with a 79-60 victory over No. 4 Armored Athlete. Sideline Cancer will face Bucketneers at 7 p.m., and Wednesday’s winners advance to TBT’s eight-team quarterfinals, which begin July 31 in Dayton, Ohio.
“A lot of people rise to the occasion when their backs are against the wall,” Best Virginia guard Tarik Phillip said. “I guess you can say that. Adversity has been thrown at me all my life. That’s kind of my story, so it doesn’t faze me that much.”
In Best Virginia’s win over D2, many items cropped up that were familiar to Mountaineer fans. Best Virginia missed four consecutive free throws in the second half and made just 6 of 12 on the evening. It went a combined 6:14 over a stretch of the second and third quarters without adding a point to its total.
Best Virginia was a tick under 43% shooting from the field and tallied only eight points in the second quarter. After jumping out to an early 22-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, it had some droughts that allowed D2 to rally and twice take one-point leads in the third.
Countering that, though, were all the familiar positives. There was trapping defense that helped force 15 turnovers and a D2 turnover percentage of 23.4%. Shots were contested everywhere, as D2 was held to 31.6% from the field, 20% from 3-point range and averaged fewer than 0.8 points per possession.
Defensive intensity ratcheted up just when it was needed most, as Best Virginia held D2 to just nine points over the five regulation minutes of the fourth quarter along with its Elam Ending possessions, and allowed just seven made field goals in the second half.
There were also unlikely standouts in differing roles. With Best Virginia needing a rebounding presence to help complement Jones, Alex Ruoff stepped in to grab a team-best 10 boards. For the second consecutive game, Jamel Morris was a vital contributor, scoring 11 points and canning two of Best Virginia’s nine 3-pointers.
All of that was more than enough to hold D2 at bay, but more scoring will almost certainly be required when Best Virginia faces off against Team 23, which is averaging 82.5 points in its two wins.
Still, something suggests this team, full of veterans of Press Virginia and shaped by their former coach Bob Huggins, will find a way to meet that challenge.
“You adjust from team to team, but we focus on what we do. Schemes do matter, but they don’t matter as much as the will to win,” Jones noted. “That’s what happened [Monday night]. You want to execute well, but how bad did we want to win? That’s what it came down to.”
Team 23’s leading scorer in its two TBT wins is Raphiael Putney, a 6-foot-10 power forward from Massachusetts who’s averaging 17 points. Also for Team 23, 6-9 Eric Griffin (11.0) and 6-4 Walt Lemon (10.0) are averaging double-figure scoring, and 6-3 Craig Sword had a perfect shooting night, going 5 for 5 from the field — including the 3-pointer that eliminated Herd That on the Elam Ending — and 2 for 2 from the free-throw line Monday night.