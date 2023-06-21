Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bestva buckneers7
Buy Now

Best Virginia's John Flowers thanks the fans after they beat the Bucketneers 63-62 last summer at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

MORGANTOWN -- The bracket for The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all competition, was released Monday, and West Virginia University's alumni team is the top-seeded team in its regional.

Best Virginia will be the No. 1 seed in the West Virginia Regional, which will take place July 25-30 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags