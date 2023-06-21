MORGANTOWN -- The bracket for The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all competition, was released Monday, and West Virginia University's alumni team is the top-seeded team in its regional.
Best Virginia will be the No. 1 seed in the West Virginia Regional, which will take place July 25-30 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
Best Virginia will open the round of 64 against DuBois Dream, a minor-league basketball and youth development organization based out of DuBois, Pennsylvania, on July 25.
Also in the West Virginia Regional are Marshall alumni team Herd That and Pitt alumni team Zoo Crew. Those two will meet in the first round, and the winner will face the winner of the Best Virginia and DuBois Dream matchup in the second round.
Other first-round matchups in the regional include Challenge ALS: Florida -- a merged group from former TBT teams Florida TNT and Challenge ALS -- taking on Georgetown alumni team Dawg Town, and Virginia Commonwealth University alumni team Ram Nation facing Sideline Cancer.
The regional winner will advance to the quarterfinals and take on the winner of the Syracuse Regional. Wheeling will also be the site of a quarterfinal game on July 30, marking the first time TBT has held a championship-round game in the Mountain State.
In addition to Wheeling and Syracuse, New York, other regional sites include Lubbock, Texas; Wichita, Kansas; Cincinnati; Louisville; and Dayton, Ohio.
The quarterfinals will take place July 25 in Wichita, July 30 in Wheeling and July 31 in Dayton and Louisville. The semifinals and championship will be played Aug. 2 and 3 in Philadelphia.