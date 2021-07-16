Best Virginia, the team of West Virginia University alumni playing in The Basketball Tournament starting Saturday, has added a new player to its roster.
Best Virginia announced the addition on its Final Four podcast Thursday night, revealing that Fairmont State University graduate Jamel Morris would be joining the squad in time for this coming week’s TBT contests in Charleston.
A 6-foot-4 guard from Gahanna, Ohio, Morris spent his first two collegiate seasons at Glenville State College (2011-13) before transferring to Fairmont State, where he finished his amateur career.
Morris averaged 15 points in his first season with the Pioneers and was named the West Virginia Conference Freshman of the Year. As a sophomore, he led the Pioneers in scoring with 19.6 points per game and was second-team all-conference.
Morris redshirted his first year after transferring to Fairmont State. He then averaged over 15 points in his two seasons with the Fighting Falcons, leading FSU to a pair of NCAA Division II tournament appearances.
His father, Vaughn (football), and mother, Shawna (volleyball), both were student-athletes at WVU.
Since graduating from Fairmont State in 2016, Morris has played professionally, spending the 2017-18 season in the G League and the rest of the time playing overseas. This past year he averaged 7.9 points with Orleans in France.
Morris and Best Virginia open the 2021 TBT at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum against WoCo Showtime, which is made up mainly of Wofford College alums. That contest is slated to be televised by ESPN, and the radio broadcast will be available on MetroNews stations.