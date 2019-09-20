Saturday’s West Virginia-Kansas football game will be the first Mountaineer game broadcast exclusively on the Big 12 Now channel on ESPN+, the network’s new subscription streaming service. That’s a new horizon to cross for a lot of WVU fans, some of which are unsure how to get ESPN+ on their televisions, or if they can get ESPN+ at all.
Here is a quick primer to get the streaming service and get Saturday’s game:
Most crucially, your home has to have internet service, whether that’s from your cable provider or the data from your smartphone. If your house doesn’t have it, your best bet is to find an establishment showing the game.
If you do have internet at home, the next thing you need is either a smart TV or a streaming device (like Apple TV, a Roku device, an Amazon Fire Stick or Google Chromecast) that you can connect to your TV. If you don’t, streaming devices are available in the electronic deparment of most department stores.
(You can stream from your phone or your computer, but that limits you to a pretty small screen to watch the game.)
If you have all that, make sure to download the ESPN app to your streaming device or smart TV. (You can find that app by typing “ESPN” into the search bar.) Then jump onto your computer and head to plus.espn.com.
When that site comes up, you’ll see a big yellow “sign up now” button in the middle of the screen. Click that and follow the directions. You can either pay $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually and you’ll need to give them either a credit or debit card.
Once you go through all that, you can hop onto the ESPN app on your TV and choose ESPN+ at the top of the screen.