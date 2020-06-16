Two with West Virginia University ties and one former Marshall player are on the latest ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.
The ballot, announced Tuesday, includes former WVU coach Jim Carlen and former Mountaineer defensive back Aaron Beasley, along with former Marshall running back Chris Parker.
The 2021 Hall of Fame class will be announced in early 2021 and officially inducted at the National Football Foundation’s annual awards dinner, scheduled for Dec. 7, 2021.
Beasley led the nation with 10 interceptions in 1994 and was a consensus first-team All-American in 1995. He also was on the 1993 team that won the Big East, finished the regular season undefeated and played Florida in the Sugar Bowl. The two-time All-Big East first-teamer had 19 career interceptions and two of the best single-season pass break-up totals in WVU history.
Carlen not only led the Mountaineers from 1966-69, but also served as head coach of Texas Tech from 1970-74 and South Carolina from 1975-81. In 16 years as a head coach, he finished with 13 winning seasons and took his teams to eight bowl games. He was a three-time Southwest Conference Coach of the Year and the 1973 National Coach of the Year. At South Carolina, he coached Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers.
Parker is nominated in the Divisional Player category. He helped lead the Thundering Herd to the Division I-AA (now Football Championship Subdivision) championship game in 1992, 1993 and 1995, playing for the 1992 national champions. The 1995 first-team All-American had 31 games with at least 100 rushing yards and finished his career 5,924 rushing yards and 68 touchdowns. Both totals are the best in Herd history.