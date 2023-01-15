West Virginia women’s basketball knocked off No. 18 Baylor 74-65 on Sunday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers started fast to take an early lead but fell behind midway through the game before coming back to win it in the fourth quarter.
WVU (12-4 overall, 3-2 Big 12) and Baylor (12-5, 3-2) entered the fourth quarter tied 57-57, but the Mountaineers outscored the Bears 17-8 in the final frame to claim the victory - the program’s first over Baylor at the WVU Coliseum in 11 attempts. WVU used a 9-0 run early in the fourth to pull ahead and didn’t give up the lead from there.
JJ Quinerly and Madisen Smith each had 17 points to lead the Mountaineers, while Kylee Blacksten added 16 points and Jayla Hemingway had 15 points and 14 rebounds. WVU scored 22 points off 15 Baylor turnovers.
Sarah Andrews led Baylor with 24 points. Darianna Littlepage-Bugg had 14 points and 15 rebounds and Caitlin Bickle had 11 points.
The Mountaineers' early lead grew to 11 points late in the first quarter with a 12-2 run. The Mountaineers eventually took a 23-14 advantage into the second quarter.
WVU started the second period strong as well, growing the lead to 14 at 32-18 with a 7-0 run bookended by baskets from Blacksten, but from there the Bears took control. Baylor closed the quarter on a 16-1 run, including the final 12 points of the frame, to take a 34-33 lead into halftime.
The Bears appeared as if they would keep rolling into the second half and quickly grew the lead to 10, but WVU fought back and the two entered the fourth tied 57-57. From there, the Mountaineers clamped down defensively, holding Baylor to eight points to pick up the 74-65 win.
WVU's next game is against Kansas at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Bears next play Kansas State in Waco, Texas, on Wednesday.