MORGANTOWN — There will be six new members entering the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame.

The 2023 class, which will be inducted on Sept. 23 prior to the Mountaineers’ football game against Texas Tech at Milan Puskar Stadium, includes Trevor Gathman, Bruce Irvin, TeShawne Jackson, Jay Jacobs, Jules “Buddy” Quertinmont and Renee Riccio, WVU announced Saturday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

