MORGANTOWN — There will be six new members entering the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame.
The 2023 class, which will be inducted on Sept. 23 prior to the Mountaineers’ football game against Texas Tech at Milan Puskar Stadium, includes Trevor Gathman, Bruce Irvin, TeShawne Jackson, Jay Jacobs, Jules “Buddy” Quertinmont and Renee Riccio, WVU announced Saturday.
“Congrats to the 2023 WVU athletics HOF class,” WVU athletic director Wren Baker wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “What a special group!”
Gathman was a two-time national champion and seven-time All-American in rifle from 1993-96. He led the Mountaineers to three NCAA titles during his time in Morgantown. He picked up air rifle All-American first team honors all four years with the program and first-team smallbore honors in 1995-96, as well as second team in 1993. The Corbett, Oregon, native led WVU to national titles in 1993, 1995 and 1996 and a runner-up finish in 1994. WVU went 43-1 during his career.
He was the College Sports Magazine Division I Rifle Athlete of the Year in 1995 and 1996 and the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association Shooter of the NCAA Championship in his final year.
Irvin was an All-American linebacker with the football team in 2010 and 2011, before being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2012. He was a fourth-team All-American by Phil Steele his senior season, when he earned first-team All-Big East honors after finishing fourth in the league in sacks. He was an honorable mention All-American by SI.com and a second-team All-Big East player as a junior when he finished second in the nation in sacks. He finished his WVU career fourth on the program’s career sacks list with 22.5.
Irvin was selected with the 15th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks — his first of three stints with the organization. He also played for Oakland, Atlanta, Carolina and Chicago during his career, and appeared in two Super Bowls with a title in Super Bowl XLVIII. He had 340 tackles, 55.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three interceptions, 13 pass deflections and two defensive touchdowns during his NFL career.
Jackson had a standout gymnastics career at WVU and holds the most career perfect 10 scores in program history with seven from 2000-03. She won the East Atlantic Gymnastics League vault and all-around titles in 2001 and 2002 and tied for the WVU career record for individual conference titles with four. Jackson also has the program record for most scores of 9.9 or higher on vault and floor with 23 and 21, respectively, and the school records of 10.0 on the vault with four and floor with three.
She helped WVU advance to the NCAA Championships as a freshman and tied the top event finish in program history when she placed first on floor exercise at the 2000 NCAA Regional Championship. She also qualified for the 2002 NCAA National Championships in the all-around. She was a seven-time first team All-EAGL honoree. WVU went 77-31 while Jackson was there and claimed the 2001 EAGL title.
Jacobs has been a longtime member of WVU men’s basketball broadcasts. His career has spanned nearly five decades on the WVU telecasts and, more recently, on the radio network. The Morgantown native was originally hired as an analyst for Mountaineer Sports Network television in 1977 to form a trio with Jack Fleming and Woody O’Hara. He also worked in TV for Home Team Sports, Creative Sports marketing and ESPN during Sun Belt Conference games before transitioning mainly to radio in the mid-1990s.
Quertinmont helped the men’s basketball team to three Southern Conference titles and two NCAA Tournament appearances from 1961-65. He was the first signee under George King, and appeared in 68 games with 46 starts during his career. Quertinmont finished his varsity career with 689 points, 178 rebounds and 97 assistant. He was a starter his last two seasons after playing behind Rod Thorn as a sophomore, and averaged 10.3 points as a junior and 14.5 as a senior.
The Point Marion, Pennsylvania, native helped WVU to Southern Conference Tournament titles in 1963 and 1965 and the regular-season championship in 1963. He went on to play professionally in the Eastern Basketball League for the Scranton Miner. He served as the president of the WVU Varsity Club and the WVU Letterman’s Club. As a member of the WVU Touchdown Club, Quertinmont was the recipient of the Proficiency Award. Quertinmont died in Morgantown in 2017 at age 74.
Riccio was a three-time All-American in swimming and diving during her WVU career, which spanned 1989-93, and she was the first WVU swimmer to earn two All-America honors in the same season. She earned All-America accolades in 1991 in the 100 fly and in 1992 in the 100 and 200 fly. She’s one of just seven female swimmers in school history to qualify for at least three NCAA championships.
Riccio, who graduated with four school records, helped lead WVU to a nearly unbeaten season as a senior. The team won the Atlantic 10 and Eastern Championships that season. She was team captain and conference MVP her final three seasons, and was undefeated in dual-meet competitions during her career. Riccio died in Aug. 2021 at age 50 after a year-long battle with melanoma.
The 2023 class is the 33rd class of honorees to join the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame, which now is comprised of 229 inductees with the addition of the six announced Saturday.