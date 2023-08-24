Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- It’s the first fall in Morgantown for West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker, and he’s looking forward to it.

Baker wasn’t hired at WVU until late last November, and is now excited to kick off the athletic calendar for his first full year of Mountaineer sports.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags