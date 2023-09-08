MORGANTOWN -- While the geographic footprint of the Big 12 Conference has expanded significantly this summer, West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker doesn’t necessarily believe it means the Mountaineers will have to travel further in every sport.
In fact, he thinks the expansion could -- and should -- reduce travel for some sports.
“We have 16 teams. Not everybody sponsors every sport, but that gives you potentially two divisions of eight, gives you potentially four pods of four,” Baker said in August in a news conference. “There’s a lot of creative things we can, and we have an obligation, in my opinion, as a conference, to explore.
“I don’t know where that’s going to end. I’ve got one vote in the room when it comes to schedules, but I have been very consistent in raising the point there’s a way for us to cut considerable expenses, and more importantly to keep student-athletes in the classroom and out of hotels and airports more than we do now, with this expansion.
"This expansion does not have to mean that we have to travel further. It could, and in my opinion should, mean we can actually travel less because we have more teams that would afford us to not play everybody round robin.”
The Big 12 featured 10 schools -- WVU, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech -- before July, and on July 1, the league gained new members in BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF.
The Sooners and Longhorns will depart the Big 12 for the SEC following the 2023-24 academic year -- a move that kicked off major realignment in college athletics when it was announced roughly two years ago -- and earlier this summer Colorado announced it would be returning to the Big 12, with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah not far behind from the Pac-12.
“I think, when you look at where we were at in the Big 12 two years ago -- and I wasn’t in the league at the time but I’m a lifelong Big 12, Big Eight fan -- the league was on the verge of extinction,” Baker said. “I certainly would not have wanted to wager anything of value, not that I ever would, on the survival of the Big 12 at that point. You guys probably felt the same.
“When you look where we’re at today and, in my opinion clearly in the top three of most stable, best-positioned conferences moving forward in college athletics, it’s a remarkable job by the leadership in the Big 12 when all of that happened, and certainly that started even with commissioner [Bob] Bowlsby, but commissioner [Brett] Yormark’s done a great job of being aggressive, of helping make sure everyone is aligned and on the same page.”
Baker said the league now needs to look into scheduling in all sports, but said the main focus should be on sports that don’t charter flights.
Football has been the driver in conference alignment, and while WVU’s athletic director said ideally travel would be cut back in the sport, he also knows that may not be the best thing for WVU or the Big 12 to do, with the value that College Football Playoff spots will carry when the postseason is expanded to 12 teams in 2024.
“For instance, let’s just say you play in divisions and you have a championship game -- you could have somebody win a division that hurts somebody in the championship game and knocks you out of a CFP spot, but if you’re set up in a way where you take your top two CFP ranked teams to your championship game, that’s a little bit different,” Baker said. “Take that aside for a second, because there’s a lot of money and things tied up in that.”
But for other sports, Baker hopes some kind of compromise can be met with a league now featuring multiple teams across three time zones. He expressed an interest in divisions, like two of eight teams, or pods, like four of four teams, and says coaches and athlete advisory councils should have a voice in that conversation.
Baker said, now that the league has added the four new members -- who will join next summer -- it is diving into some of those conversations with subcommittees exploring different models.
WVU’s athletic director said the Mountaineers are now starting to map out travel budgets, but that it may take a while as the league comes to terms with future scheduling. Baker was also cautiously optimistic that it could potentially reduce travel costs from what they currently are.
“When you talk about student-athlete health, welfare, their experience, I think you have to think about that, too, because there were some institutions that were in the Pac-12 cashing $30, $40 million distribution checks a couple years ago that a year from now may be having to cut $20-$25 million dollars from their budget,” Baker said. “I could argue that student-athlete experience is going to potentially suffer.
“I believe that there is a way for us to come together as a conference and look at scheduling that doesn’t send track teams, soccer teams, volleyball teams all the way to Utah to play every year.”
While those scheduling conversations remain ongoing, Baker believes the Mountaineers are in a good place right now.
“I’m really excited about where the Big 12’s positioned and how this round of conference realignment impacted the Big 12,” Baker said. “I’m very happy for WVU, because there seems to be some kind of consolidation around how many schools there’s going to be in power conferences and how many power conferences there’s going to be, and we’re positioned very, very well.
"There’s been times in our history -- most of the times in our history -- where that wasn’t necessarily the case -- either we were in peril or our conference was in peril, right?”