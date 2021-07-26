At the exact same time that Texas and Oklahoma were officially making their intentions public about leaving the Big 12 Conference and pursuing membership in the Southeastern Conference, West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons was making his own statement.
While Lyons couldn’t dive too far into WVU’s future in terms of conference affiliation, he did address the situation and the fan base for the first time publicly since rumors of the departure of Oklahoma and Texas began last week.
“I think right now we know it’s all been in the news the last week and rest assured that we’re constantly monitoring and looking at various options for WVU regarding this situation with realignment,” Lyons said during an appearance on “The Brandon Lowe Show with Ryan Pritt” on Monday morning. “We’ll make comments when the time is appropriate, but I’m not at that point right now. I have nothing relevant to add to that, so my comments are not going to be anything in depth other than we’re monitoring it and we’re going to do what’s best for West Virginia University and West Virginia athletics.”
Oklahoma and Texas issued a joint statement on Monday morning and notified the Big 12 that they would not renew their grants of media rights after they expire in 2025. As it stands, each school would have to pay a penalty of between $75-80 million to leave before the current contract expires in 2025. That also includes an 18-month notification, according to current league bylaws.
However, many believe Monday’s actions were the first of many for Oklahoma and Texas. If other schools in the Big 12 are absorbed by other conferences, the league could fold, thus freeing Texas and Oklahoma to make the jump sooner.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby released the following statement on Monday afternoon:
“Although our eight members are disappointed with the decisions of these two institutions, we recognize that intercollegiate athletics is experiencing rapid change and will most likely look much different in 2025 than it does currently. The Big 12 Conference will continue to support our member institutions’ efforts to graduate student-athletes and compete for Big 12 and NCAA championships. Like many others, we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond. The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically position the Big 12 Conference for continued success both athletically and academically long into the future.”
Despite Bowlsby’s statement of unity among the remaining schools, the social media rumor mill has pumped various reports of current Big 12 schools being in contact with other leagues, including linking West Virginia to the ACC.
Geographically speaking, WVU is in a bit of a different situation than the other seven remaining Big 12 schools. While Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State are somewhat close, West Virginia is the outlier, making travel costs a major concern, especially when the revenue brought to the league by Oklahoma and Texas is gone.
That has fueled speculation that West Virginia may try to abandon ship as well. Lyons had no comment on any of that on Monday.
Last week, WVU football coach Neal Brown unveiled the newly renovated Puskar Center, giving a tour to media members. While Lyons couldn’t expand more on WVU’s immediate plans, he did talk about the upgraded facility and its value should West Virginia choose or be forced to look elsewhere for a conference home.
“Obviously that was part of my vision when I came here and looked at our facilities and looked at the Puskar Center and what that could be and what that could look like,” Lyons said. “We’re very proud of it. I think people have been surprised when they’ve gone through it and seen the final product of what it means to WVU football and its future.
“That’s something no one anticipated here with realignment, but you’re always trying to prepare for the future. Regardless of what happens with the Big 12 and moving forward, what’s best for West Virginia athletics? And facilities plays a big part of that in recruiting and retaining top quality student athletes and coaches, so it does play a huge part. That’s what we’re trying to continue to do here at West Virginia.”