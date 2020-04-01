Even as the coronavirus pandemic has slammed the brakes on college athletics, West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons is still optimistic that college football can kick off the 2020 season on time.
“I’m moving forward and I’m going to be the optimist and say we’re going to play football in August,” Lyons said during a Wednesday video conference with WVU media. “[If] another month rolls around and the medical experts say that’s not going to happen, then I’ll start making adjustments.”
Lyons’ optimism comes from what he’s hearing from medical experts. One such expert, West Virginia’s “coronavirus czar” Dr. Clay Marsh, is the dean of the WVU’s medical school. What Lyons hears is that the virus’ effects should peak in late April or May and, after that, college athletic programs should be able to return to more regular schedules.
While Lyons is optimistic, he also isn’t naive. He knows the situation with the pandemic can change at a moment’s notice. He got a taste of that at the start of the Big 12 basketball tournament. The Thursday morning of the tournament, the conference planned on holding it with a limited audience. By Thursday afternoon, not only was the Big 12 tournament canceled, but so was the NCAA tournament.
Right now, Lyons is rolling with each day’s new punches.
“I’ve always said my whole life that life is about adapt and adjust,” Lyons said. “That’s what I’m doing each and every day — adapting and adjusting to the information. I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves here and start planning on hypotheticals.
“I can throw out, what if we don’t have basketball next year?” he added. “That starts getting too far out to even start that discussion. I want to be an optimist and say right now, based on the medical experts and the information I’m receiving, come August, we’re going to be playing football.”
Planning in the face of this pandemic isn’t easy. On one hand, college athletic programs must look beyond tomorrow. On the other, long-term plans can disintegrate based on one new piece of information.
The key, Lyons said, is to strike a balance. Plan far enough ahead to be prepared, but not so far that it’s for naught.
“We’re actually looking at and having discussions about the ability of having student-athletes coming back in June and start conditioning and potentially even some practices,” Lyons said. “You plan out from that point. If that doesn’t happen, what’s your next plan? I think right now our plan is to look at everything moving forward. Two weeks from now will tell us a better story and a month from now everything becomes more crystallized.”
He does know a couple things for certain: Construction on some university athletic projects continues even through the pandemic and his senior student-athletes in spring sports will have the opportunity to return for an extra year.
Lyons said he expects about $500,000 extra expenses if all those seniors return, but as individual institutions have discretion to give those seniors anywhere from the same amount they received in aid this year to no aid at all, WVU hasn’t pinned down what its discretion will be. Administrators are talking to those seniors to see which are coming back.
On the construction front, renovations to the Puskar Center, the video boards and the seating in the Coliseum continue to move forward as expected. Work on campus is moving forward and hope is to have work done by deadlines already set.
“The construction … to my understanding, they’re continuing to work as we talk,” Lyons said. “We’re hoping there’s no delays in materials and things we can receive. But there are other projects that we’re reviewing that have not started.”
While the 2020 football season isn’t scheduled to start until this summer, Lyons isn’t ready to say definitively whether it will begin on time or happen at all. He does, however, hold out hope that the landscape will have improved by that time to allow it to happen.
“All this that you hear about in the national media and people talking about there’s not going to be a football season, I think it’s foolish to say that right now,” he said.