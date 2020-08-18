West Virginia University’s athletics department announced Tuesday it will form a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee made up of head coaches, assistant coaches, staff members and athletes.
The committee will work with the university’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and listen to the ideas and opinions of athletes, coaches and staff. It will then create and implement a culture and action plan that will strengthen and expand the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives already in place.
“I care and this department cares about our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and we want their voice to help make us stronger,” WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons said in a university release. “I already think we do a good job of listening and addressing concerns but expanding on those efforts will be a positive and make us even better.”
Tangela Cheatham, WVU’s director of student-athlete enhancement, will chair the 15-person committee, which will include head gymnastics coach Jason Butts and head women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown, assistant men’s basketball coach Larry Harrison, assistant track coach Shelly-Ann Gallimore, football strength and conditioning coach Rafael Horton, deputy AD Keli Zinn, senior associate AD Simon Dover, director of clinical and sports psychology Dr. Dayna Charbonneau, assistant women’s basketball operations director Ayana Dunning, assistant AD Jamie Hall, volleyball player Audrey Adams, women’s soccer player Kayza Massey, football player Alonzo Addae and men’s basketball player Jordan McCabe.