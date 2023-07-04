MORGANTOWN — When Wren Baker was hired as the athletic director at North Texas in 2016, he was given a crystal frog from a donor at Missouri, where he had been working as deputy director of athletics.
It caused some confusion initially, because North Texas’ nickname is the Mean Green and the mascot is an eagle.
“I called him and I was like, ‘Thanks, I guess. I don’t know what this is about.’ I thought, ‘Well, maybe he thinks I went to TCU,’” Baker recalls. “He goes, ‘You know what that means, don’t you?’ I said, ‘No,’ and he said, ‘When you’re a leader, you can’t look backward. What can a frog not do? It can’t hop backward. It can only go forward.’”
Baker carried that frog with him from Denton, Texas, to his new office in Morgantown as West Virginia’s athletic director, a position he assumed in late November. He’s had to put out several fires since his arrival, but he says he has not second-guessed the move.
“I’ve not regretted coming here, not one day. I love it here,” Baker said. “The people here have treated me great. ...
“We’ve had a lot of turmoil these first few months, but I also understand it’s not because of anything wrong with WVU. This is a great job, great fan passion, and we have resources, we have a great institution, we command the presence of the state and I’m excited in the new Big 12 about where we’re positioned and our ability to compete. I love the people here, I love the culture here, and I’m very thankful and grateful to have the job and to be here.”
Baker was announced as WVU’s next athletic director on Nov. 30. He replaced Shane Lyons, who had served as athletic director since 2015 and whom the university announced it was parting ways with on Nov. 14.
Shortly after the announcement that Baker was the next man for the position, the athletic department released a statement confirming that Neal Brown would remain the football coach of the Mountaineers. There had been cries for Brown to be fired after the 5-7 2022 campaign and a 22-25 record through four seasons in Morgantown.
Brown expressed confidence in the new athletic director earlier this summer in an interview with HD Media.
“I think he and [President] Gordon [Gee] have both been proponents,” Brown said of Baker. “I really like the guy. I think he’s bright, I think he’s intelligent, I think he’s going to have a great tenure here at West Virginia. He’s had to deal with a lot of things right out the gate that he didn’t really anticipate or maybe ask for, but I think he’s handled it with grace. I think he’s been consistent, he’s had a strong presence with us, he asks good questions, and when people ask good questions, it shows they’re really committed to the process.
“I like him. I look forward to working with him. He knows and he has a really good understanding of what we need here to be successful. I think not only our coaches and administration, but also our fan base is going to grow to really appreciate him.”
But that was just Day One.
After a slow start in Big 12 play, the men’s basketball Mountaineers parted ways with longtime assistant Larry Harrison in January. He was replaced by DerMarr Johnson.
A day after the WVU women’s basketball team’s season ended with a loss to Arizona in the first round of the NCAA tournament, coach Dawn Plitzuweit was hired away to Minnesota after just one season at WVU. A search for her replacement began, and Baker decided on Mark Kellogg.
And then there was the controversy around the men’s basketball Mountaineers and coach Bob Huggins this summer, which led to Baker speaking on June 26 at an introductory news conference with Josh Eilert, the interim coach for the 2023-24 season.
Huggins, who had brought in one of the top transfer portal classes in the country this offseason, made derogatory comments about gay people and Catholics in a May interview on Cincinnati radio station WLW’s “The Bill Cunningham Show.” He kept his job, but faced punishment that included a salary reduction of $1 million, a three-game suspension and sensitivity training.
Then Huggins was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on the night of June 16. He resigned a day later, leading to a coaching search at a difficult time of the year. WVU went with a longtime staffer in Eilert for the upcoming season, and Baker said a national search for a permanent replacement will come at season’s end.
“Listen, if you’re going to cash those checks, you can’t lament the job,” Baker said. “That’s just what comes with it. The people here have been tremendous. I’ve loved it here. Now, am I ready for some smoother waters to sail in? Of course. I’d love to see that and I’m confident we’ll have those. This is a special place, and I’m very fortunate to be here.”
Similar to Brown, Eilert expressed his confidence in the athletic director during his introductory news conference.
“Wren and I, we’ve had some short conversations before all this went down, but we really got to know each other through this process and I have full faith in Wren in terms of his leadership,” Eilert said. “He’s a very, very bright individual and keeps his head on straight. It’s nice to be able to work with someone like that and feel a comfort level that you know the program’s going in a very good direction.”
Despite the difficulties, Baker says he’s enjoyed the move to Morgantown, as has his wife, Heather, and daughters Addisyn and Reagan, and he said it has given him a chance to work more closely with others he might not have had otherwise.
And that crystal frog still lives in Baker’s office — although it is now a leg short because his daughter accidentally broke one off — as a reminder to look at what’s ahead.
“Now it’s a three-legged frog — I don’t know how that changes its hopping — but it’s in my office now and I don’t look back at things like that. I try to only look ahead and look forward,” Baker said. “But I will tell you that I’m grateful to be here and I have not had one day of regret. Now, I’ve had days that were difficult days on the job, but that comes with jobs like this. If you’re going to be in a leadership position, you’ve got to be prepared for those.”