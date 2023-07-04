Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN — When Wren Baker was hired as the athletic director at North Texas in 2016, he was given a crystal frog from a donor at Missouri, where he had been working as deputy director of athletics.

It caused some confusion initially, because North Texas’ nickname is the Mean Green and the mascot is an eagle.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.