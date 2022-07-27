As Kevin Jones sat in front of the media at the Charleston Coliseum on Monday - the day before Best Virginia was set to square off with Herd That in The Basketball Tournament, he couldn’t help feel a bit nostalgic.
“It feels like everything is coming full circle and I’m glad,” Jones said.
At the time, he was talking about a matchup between alumni teams from West Virginia and Marshall, the closest thing fans have gotten to a matchup between the Mountaineers and Thundering Herd since WVU claimed a win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2018. The former annual series between the schools, formerly known as the Capital Classic, went caput after the 2015 season.
There was more than the rekindling of a rivalry in a familiar building that had Jones in his feelings a bit. On Saturday, WVU athletic director Shane Lyons announced the 32nd class of the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame and Jones, who alongside Jerry West was one of only two players to finish with 1,800 points and 1,000 rebounds in his career, is one of eight athletes who got the call.
“It meant the world to me,” Jones said. “I had a good idea I would make it but just the fact that it’s here and finalized, it’s a dream come true. I would’ve never guessed going into WVU that I’d be in the hall of fame, I just knew if I worked hard, did the right things and kept the right attitude it would take me somewhere. And man, it’s indescribable. It’s a great feeling.”
The accomplishment and the acknowledgement are certainly part of it but the announcement coinciding with Best Virginia playing games in front of raucous crowds at the Charleston Coliseum have added to those feelings exponentially. As he took a moment to reflect on his career a bit, Jones spoke about the fans that still come out in droves to support him and the rest of the team.
“So much support. I’ve got a love for them that can’t be described,” Jones said. “They’ve been a big part of my evolution as a player and as a person, so I thank them so much for sticking by us through the good and bad times.”
Certainly, there have been more of the former than the latter for Jones in his career and he’s hoping to add to it with a deep run in the TBT. While there’s a million dollars and ultimate bragging rights to the winner of the tournament, Jones said none of that is his biggest motivating factor.
“[The fans are] No. 1, believe it or not,” Jones said. “The million bucks is secondary but just putting on a good performance for our fans who pay their hard-earned money and they always travel well to come see us play. That’s definitely the top priority.”
Jones spent the better part of four years endearing himself to the WVU fan base, appearing in 139 games and recording 33 double-doubles from 2008-12. The Mountaineers made the NCAA tournament in each of Jones’ four seasons, reaching the Final Four in 2010.
His longevity, dependability and workmanlike approach immediately connected with West Virginia fans and he continued to progress across his career, culminating in a senior season in which he averaged a double-double (19.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game), leading to a first-team, All-Big East Conference nod. Marquette’s Jae Crowder was awarded the league’s player of the year award, something Mountaineer fans still express disdain about on social media and to Jones.
“It’s crazy because I don’t think about it until they bring it up and then I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, that did happen,’” Jones said. “I’m happy the fans still remember that and a lot of people still come up to me and say, ‘I don’t care what anybody says, I’m still mad about it. You can be nonchalant but I’m going to be mad for you.’ I’ll take that.”
Now, Jones will take his place alongside WVU’s greatest athletes and it’s a place he doesn’t take lightly. However, with business still unfinished in the TBT, for now, his focus remains forward.
“My friends and family, they’re here to see this and I just want to put on a good performance for them as well,” Jones said. “It’s an exciting weekend for me and hopefully it continues on through this week.”