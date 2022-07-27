Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bestva herdthat2
Buy Now

Herd That's Ryan Taylor (left) drives to the basket guarded by Best Virginia's Kevin Jones (21) during Tuesday's The Basketball Tournament regional semifinal at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

As Kevin Jones sat in front of the media at the Charleston Coliseum on Monday - the day before Best Virginia was set to square off with Herd That in The Basketball Tournament, he couldn’t help feel a bit nostalgic.

“It feels like everything is coming full circle and I’m glad,” Jones said.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.