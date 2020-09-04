The agreement for multimedia and sponsorship rights between West Virginia University athletics and Learfield IMG College could look different in the months to come. WVU’s Board of Governors voted Friday for WVU’s athletic department to enter into talks with Learfield IMG to negotiate and finalize an amendment to their current agreement.
That vote comes as WVU continues looking at all facets of the university and the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has on them.
“Due to the impacts of COVID-19, we are discussing how to move forward under a revised revenue structure that will better reflect the current media rights economic environment of intercollegiate athletics as impacted by the pandemic,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said in a university release.
The current agreement lasts through the 2034-35 season and is worth a total of more than $125 million. It includes funds for capital improvements to both Milan Puskar Stadium and the WVU Coliseum.
The pandemic has had a major effect on all college sports. The only fall sports that are playing somewhat on time are Football Bowl Subdivision football and a handful of Football Championship Subdivision teams. And only three of the five Power Five conferences — the Big 12, SEC and ACC — are playing in the fall so far.
WVU is part of the Big 12 and has a 10-game schedule that begins against one of those few FCS teams, Eastern Kentucky, on Sept. 12.