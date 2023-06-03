Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The West Virginia baseball team lives to fight another day.

The Mountaineers hit four home runs to snap a six-game losing streak and survive elimination with a 13-5 victory over Ball State on Saturday in the Lexington regional of the NCAA tournament at Kentucky Proud Park.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.