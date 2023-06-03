LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The West Virginia baseball team lives to fight another day.
The Mountaineers hit four home runs to snap a six-game losing streak and survive elimination with a 13-5 victory over Ball State on Saturday in the Lexington regional of the NCAA tournament at Kentucky Proud Park.
“Just walking through the dugout, you could tell our energy was a lot better today,” said WVU freshman designated hitter Logan Sauve, who hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in the fourth that put the Mountaineers ahead. “And once we jumped up by five, six, seven runs, everybody knew this is the team we were.”
WVU (40-18), which lost in its NCAA tournament opener to Indiana 12-6 on Friday to move into the losers bracket, picked up its first win since beating Texas Tech on May 14 in the regular-season home finale at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The Mountaineers will now face the loser of Saturday’s late game between Kentucky and Indiana on Sunday at noon in an elimination game at Kentucky Proud Park.
“We hadn’t felt this good in a little while, but I told the guys after the game yesterday, I’ve been doing this a long time and I’ve seen a lot of teams that lost the first game of the regional and come back and win it, and you can’t do that until you win one,” Mazey said.
“If you’re going to lose a game in the regional and win it through the losers bracket, actually the game to lose is Game 1. If you can win Game 2, now our next game, we’re going to be playing somebody that feels like we did yesterday coming off of a loss and our guys are coming off of a win. Just naturally you’re going to feel better going into that game.
“If you can win the next one and it turns into a doubleheader situation, then you just look for heroes, man. In a tournament like this, you have to have heroes that you weren’t expecting to be heroes.”
WVU mixed up the lineup Saturday in the win-or-go-home game and it paid off. JJ Wetherholt, Sauve, Dayne Leonard and Grant Hussey each homered in the win as WVU racked up 13 hits, and the final three homers came as part of a stretch where WVU scored 10 unanswered runs to pull away.
Aidan Major was the hero in an impressive relief appearance, shutting down Ball State (36-23), the Mid-American Conference champion which lost to host Kentucky in its opener Friday to move into the elimination game, over five shutout innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out eight.
“The difference for me today was starting ahead of hitters,” Major said. “I think — I haven't looked at it officially yet or anything — but I think there's only two hitters the entire outing that I was behind in the count, maybe three. But being able to get ahead and get to my off-speed stuff and be ahead and be able to set the next pitch up with whatever that pitch is was huge for me today.”
Ben Hampton got the start and allowed five runs — four earned — on seven hits and two walks in three innings. He struck out a pair of batters. Noah Short closed out the game by retiring all three batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth.
Ty Johnson was dealt the loss after allowing seven runs — six earned — on seven hits and two walks in four innings. He had five strikeouts. Ty Weatherly allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings, Jacob Hartlaub allowed a pair of runs in one-third of an inning and Casey Bargo retired the one batter he faced.
The Cardinals jumped ahead with an RBI single from Nick Gregory in the bottom of the second, but Wetherholt’s three-run homer the next inning gave the Mountaineers their first lead.
Ball State strung together six straight hits in the bottom half of the third, including run-scoring singles from Hunter Dobbins, Blake Bevis, CJ Horn and Gregory, to take a 5-3 lead before Hampton got out of the inning.
The Mountaineers’ bullpen held the Cardinals in check from there as WVU tallied 10 unanswered runs.
“Shutdown innings we talk about all the time,” Ball State coach Rich Maloney said. “There's moments in a game where momentum really carries the game. And we had a shot — we pulled back. We got to a lead. And to West Virginia's credit, like the boys said, they answered back. We weren't able to shut them down. We needed to shut them down at that moment. That was the moment of the game.
“And you have those, especially when you're playing high-level baseball. There's going to be a few moments where either a guy gets a timely hit [or] the pitcher makes the pitch at the right time. A player makes a play at the right time. And if you miss those moments, the margins are so tight then the momentum shifts. That was our moment. We had a moment. We just didn't finish it in that moment.”
The Mountaineers plated four in the fourth on a solo homer from Leonard, an RBI groundout from Wetherholt and a two-run home run from Sauve to go ahead 7-5. Hussey provided some insurance with a solo shot in the seventh.
Those three home runs were to right with the wind blowing out in that direction.
“Thankfully Abner Doubleday made the field 90 degrees today,” Mazey said. “If he would have made it 75 degrees, some of those balls would have been foul. That right field corner was pretty good to us today.”
WVU tacked on five more runs in the top of the ninth with a two-run single from Leonard, a two-run double from Tevin Tucker and a run-scoring single from Sauve, and Short came on to close out the 13-5 win in the bottom of the ninth.
It meant the Mountaineers could huddle up again after a victory -- a program single-season record-tying 40th -- and that they’d be playing at least one more game this season.
“I think after the game, doing like our winning handshakes and stuff, we haven't done that in a while,” Wetherholt said. “That's where it clicked — this is what it feels like to win again. That's what we'll be going for tomorrow.”