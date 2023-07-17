Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Texas Tech at WVU Baseball 051323

West Virginia coach Randy Mazey (left) watches his team against Texas Tech on May 13 at Monongalia County Ballpark.

 DAVID PENNOCK | Blue Gold News

MORGANTOWN -- The 2024 season will be Randy Mazey’s last as West Virginia’s head baseball coach.

The school announced Monday in a news release that Mazey has decided he will relinquish his head coaching duties following his 12th season leading the program in 2024 and transition to a senior advisor role with the program. Current associate head coach Steve Sabins will be promoted to head coach at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

