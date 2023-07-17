MORGANTOWN -- The 2024 season will be Randy Mazey’s last as West Virginia’s head baseball coach.
The school announced Monday in a news release that Mazey has decided he will relinquish his head coaching duties following his 12th season leading the program in 2024 and transition to a senior advisor role with the program. Current associate head coach Steve Sabins will be promoted to head coach at the conclusion of the 2024 season.
“I would like to thank President [Gordon] Gee, Wren Baker, and Matt Wells for their tremendous support of our baseball program,” Mazey said in a news release. “I would also like to thank Oliver Luck and Keli Zinn for giving me the opportunity to come to WVU and bring our baseball program to a Top 25 level.
"I am not stepping down, I am stepping aside after the 2024 season to let Coach Sabins, Coach [Mark] Ginther, and Coach [Jacob] Garcia continue to take WVU Baseball to levels it has never reached before. I am 100% confident that Coach Sabins and this staff have the ability to do just that, and I am just as excited for the future of Mountaineer baseball now as I have ever been.”
Mazey has gone 336-250 with the Mountaineers over 11 seasons. The program is coming off one of its most successful seasons, where it went 40-20 and claimed a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship -- the Mountaineers’ first title since joining the league and the first conference title since winning the Big East in 1996. WVU was ranked as high as No. 6 nationally this spring and advanced to the NCAA Regionals for the third time under Mazey.
The skipper was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second time in the last four seasons.
Mazey’s coached 14 All-Americans at WVU, including JJ Wetherholt, who was the program’s first unanimous first-team All-American this past season. There have been 37 players selected in the MLB Draft under Mazey, and eight additional signing free agent deals. Carlson Reed and Braden Barry were both selected in this year’s MLB Draft, and Tevin Tucker and Landon Wallace have since signed undrafted free agent deals with MLB organizations.
“I love WVU Baseball, and I am very proud of what we have accomplished in my time here,” Mazey said. “Amanda, Weston, Sierra and I have fallen in love with Morgantown, the people here, the fans, and the entire state of West Virginia. This is our home, and I will continue to help this baseball program within the community and the state to the best of my ability.
“However, since next season will be my last on the field, I do ask our great fans for their continued support to help make it our best season yet. Let’s Go!”
Mazey came to WVU from TCU, where he worked as an assistant coach from 2007-10 and as the associate head coach from 2011-12. Prior to that, he was head coach at East Carolina from 2003-05, and he also worked as a head coach at Charleston Southern from 1994-96. He went 66-94-1 at Charleston Southern and 120-66-1 as the head coach at East Carolina.
“I want to thank Coach Mazey for building a winner and a conference champion here in Morgantown,” Baker said. “From what he inherited, with virtually no major college baseball facility, to the program he has built, Mountaineer Nation should be very proud of his achievements. I will certainly be there and looking forward to his final season leading the Mountaineers.”
Sabins has been with the program since 2016, when he joined as an assistant coach. He was elevated to associate head coach prior to the 2022 season. While with the program, the Mountaineers have won 248 games and made three NCAA Regional appearances, including hosting games at Monongalia County Ballpark in 2019.
“I am beyond grateful to be named the next head baseball coach at West Virginia,” Sabins said in the news release. “I look forward to spending the 2024 season competing with Randy Mazey, who is my close friend and mentor. It will be his final season and the celebration he deserves.
“Eight years ago, Coach Mazey took a risk on me and hired the youngest Power 5 assistant in the country. I was unproven with no direct ties to West Virginia. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity he gave me and my family. I’ve worked hard every day since to prove him right and make WVU proud. Tabitha and I have poured our energy into this community, welcomed two children, Charlee and Tucker, and Morgantown has become home.”
Sabins has also served as recruiting coordinator since 2018 and have consistently been ranked by Perfect Game in the top-40 recruiting classes nationally during that time, including top-25 groups in both 2021 and 2022.
WVU has had 60 All-Big 12 honorees since Sabins joined the staff, with 23 coming under the current coaching staff and 13 in 2023.
Sabins came to WVU from Oklahoma State, where he was on the coaching staff in various roles over four seasons. He started his playing career at Angelina Community College and then went to Daytona Beach Community College, before going to Oklahoma State, where he was forced to medically redshirt. He finished his career at Embry-Riddle, where he was the Sun Conference Player of the Year and an NAIA All-American.
“As Coach Mazey and I sat down after the season to evaluate and discuss the future of Mountaineer baseball, it became quite evident that he loves this program and wants it to flourish well after the conclusion of his career,” Baker said. “We discussed what a successful transition would look like and quickly came to the conclusion that Steve Sabins was the right person to lead our baseball team and strengthen our future.
“Coach Sabins has been an integral part of the program’s success and has been involved in all aspects of its operation. He has been by Coach Mazey’s side for eight successful years and as we solidify the future of Mountaineer baseball, continuity is the strength and key that will keep our program at the top of the Big 12.”